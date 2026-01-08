Tracy Petroviak Partners with SuccessBooks® to Co-Author 'Relentless' with Lisa Nichols

Tracy Petroviak

MERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® is proud to announce a new publishing collaboration with Tracy Petroviak, who will co-author the upcoming book Relentless alongside world-renowned speaker and author Lisa Nichols and a distinguished group of thought leaders and entrepreneurs from around the globe.



Relentless explores what it truly takes to keep going when quitting feels like the easier option. Through real-world stories and honest reflection, the book examines the discipline, resilience, and inner authority required to persevere when motivation fades and challenges intensify. Rather than spotlighting perfection or overnight success, it centers on purpose clarified through adversity and the courage to stay committed when outcomes are uncertain.



Tracy Petroviak is an awareness coach, hypnotherapist, and creator of the I AM Code—a structured system designed to help people rewire the unconscious patterns that shape perception, emotion, and behavior. Early-life trauma shaped her nervous system; today she teaches practical, repeatable ways to recalibrate it into stability and sovereignty.



Her work was forged through lived experience: a high-risk pregnancy doctors called impossible, a first marriage that collapsed under betrayal, years battling Lyme disease, and prolonged black-mold exposure that locked her system into survival mode. Each collapse became initiation. Each initiation became method.



Refusing resignation, Tracy pursued the science and practice of change with insatiable curiosity. Her background includes study and certification across multiple healing disciplines, which she integrates with cultural respect, clinical precision, and real-world application. Discovering hypnotherapy gave her a direct pathway to the unconscious—where definitions live and lasting change takes root. In the early 2000s, she co-hosted Dynamite Awareness, a live radio program exploring the unconscious mind and applied transformation long before these conversations were mainstream.



Out of the crucible of illness, Tracy and her husband, David, built Electro Regen Therapy (ERT)—a next-generation PEMF system and education platform supporting recovery, nervous-system regulation, and performance for individuals and clinics across the United States. While technology plays a role, service remains central. Tracy’s work weaves somatic awareness, hypnotherapy, and precise language to align thought, physiology, and action with the outcomes people actually want.



Tracy lives as both practitioner and perpetual student—continuously testing, refining, and updating her work so it evolves alongside emerging research and lived results. Her philosophy is simple and hard-won: definitions are destiny.



“I didn’t win because I avoided trauma,” she says. “I won because I kept decoding it until it had nothing left to teach me.”



Today, Tracy guides clients to stabilize their I AM identity, resolve protector patterns, and move from survival to sovereignty—without bypassing the truth of their stories.



Explore programs and writings at www.IAMCode.co.



SuccessBooks® is honored to welcome Tracy Petroviak as a co-author of “Relentless,” scheduled for release in Spring 2026.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.