State Department of Transportation to Host Public Open House on Proposed Paving Project Along State Route 31 in Brighton, Monroe County

Meeting Set for Tuesday, January 20, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Empire State University

The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) will host an in-person public open house on Tuesday, January 20, pertaining to a proposed paving project along State Route 31 (Monroe Avenue) in the Town of Brighton, Monroe County.

The open-house style meeting will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. at Empire State University, 680 Westfall Road, Rochester, NY 14620. The session will feature displays about the project and provide an opportunity for discussion with NYSDOT representatives, who will be available to receive comments and answer individual questions. No formal presentation is planned.

The paving project, which is scheduled to occur from the fall of 2027 through winter 2029, proposes to resurface Route 31 from the Rochester city line to Interstate 590. Other improvements include intersection realignments, traffic signal replacements, lane reconfigurations, drainage repairs, curb repairs and sidewalk repairs. The project also proposes the removal of the traffic signal located at the intersection of Route 31/Warrington Drive/Sylvan Road.

For further information, or to request a sign language interpreter or assistive listening system, contact Kayle Stettner, PE at (585) 272-3471 or Kayle.Stettner@dot.ny.gov. Please reference Project Identification Number 40C1.04.

