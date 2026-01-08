Lisa Horan Teams Up with SuccessBooks® to Co-Author 'Relentless' with Lisa Nichols

Lisa Horan

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, January 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® is proud to announce an exciting new publishing collaboration with Lisa Horan, who will co-author the upcoming book “Relentless” alongside world-renowned speaker and author Lisa Nichols and a distinguished group of thought leaders and entrepreneurs from around the globe.

“Relentless” offers a powerful exploration of what it truly takes to keep going when quitting feels like the easier option. Through real-world stories and honest reflection, the book examines the mindset, discipline, and inner strength required to persevere when motivation fades and challenges intensify. Rather than focusing on perfection or overnight success, the book centers on resilience built over time, purpose clarified through adversity, and the courage to stay committed even when outcomes are uncertain.

Lisa Horan knows what it means to fight for her life, and to choose to live it fully. At just 21 years old, she faced the unthinkable when Crohn’s disease led to major surgeries that left her with a stoma. It was a time of fear, pain, and uncertainty, when simply surviving seemed like the greatest challenge of all. Yet rather than letting that moment define her, Lisa decided it would become the foundation for a life lived with courage, resilience, and relentless determination.

Her journey since has been anything but ordinary. After years of setbacks, surgeries, and struggles with mental health, Lisa chose to embrace life’s challenges as opportunities. In 2021, at the age of 41, she went from couch to marathon in less than six months, crossing the finish line of the London Marathon against all odds. People doubted she could do it, some even feared she would harm herself trying. But Lisa proved them wrong, showing that the human spirit is far stronger than any obstacle placed in its way.

Her adventures haven’t stopped there. From wing walking thousands of feet in the air, to abseiling, Lisa has made it her mission to do the very things many once said she shouldn’t. Each challenge has become a declaration of strength, a statement that adversity does not mean the end of possibility. Her motto, “Watch me!”, perfectly captures this attitude, bold, unapologetic, and full of fire.

But Lisa’s story is not just about thrill-seeking. It is about survival, about choosing hope when despair seemed easier, and about finding purpose after deep loss. She has faced heartbreak, grief, and the darkest days of depression, yet through it all, she has discovered not only her own strength, but the power of sharing her story so that others might find theirs too.

Today, Lisa is a writer, speaker, and storyteller who inspires people to face their own struggles with courage, to chase the adventures that call to them, and to believe that life after adversity can be extraordinary.

You can connect with Lisa at: lisa.author.speaker@gmail.com

SuccessBooks® is honored to welcome Lisa Horan as a co-author of “Relentless.” The book’s release is anticipated for Spring 2026, delivering timely inspiration and practical perspectives from Lisa Nichols, Lisa Horan, and other leading professionals for readers determined to keep going—no matter the odds.

