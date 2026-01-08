Faith-Based Book Offers Real-Life Guide for Standing Strong When Life Falls Apart

A former Army officer shares how God helped him survive addiction, loss, and fear.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ryan T. Reichert announces the release of God Only Knows When the Devil Comes for You: A Second Chance at Life, a faith-filled book that blends personal story with practical guidance for people facing hard seasons. Drawing from his life as a soldier, husband, father, and recovering addict, Reichert shows how turning to God helped him rebuild after everything seemed lost.About the BookThis book is both a life story and a guide for spiritual growth. Reichert writes openly about growing up with faith, walking away from it, and later finding his way back after years of alcohol and drug abuse, career injuries, and the breakdown of his family life.Instead of only sharing what went wrong, the author focuses on what helped him change. He explains how daily prayer, Bible reading, reflection, and simple habits became the foundation for his recovery. Readers are introduced to ideas like putting on the full armor of God, building healthy routines, facing fear, and trusting God one day at a time.Each chapter points to a deeper message: pain does not have to destroy you. With God, it can shape you into someone stronger. Reichert reminds readers that no matter how broken life feels, a second chance is always possible.The book speaks to men and women who want real faith for real problems. It is written for those dealing with addiction, stress, fear, loss, or a sense of being stuck, and for anyone who wants to grow closer to God in everyday life.About the AuthorRyan T. Reichert is a retired U.S. Army officer with over 23 years of service. After battling addiction following his military career, he found new life through faith in Jesus Christ. He now leads a sober life and works through Our Protector Development to support others seeking purpose, discipline, and spiritual growth. Ryan is active in church and community service.Book Details• Title: God Only Knows When the Devil Comes for You: A Second Chance at Life• Author: Ryan T. Reichert• Formats: Paperback, Hardcover and eBook• Release Date: 2025Discover How Faith Can Lift You Up When Life Feels Broken Now!Get your hands on this all-time amazing book and take your first step toward strength, faith, and a new beginning with God.

