Daniel White Teams Up with SuccessBooks® to Co-Author 'Relentless' with Lisa Nichols

Daniel White

LONGMONT, CO, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® is proud to announce an exciting new publishing collaboration with Daniel White, who will co-author the upcoming book “Relentless” alongside world-renowned speaker and author Lisa Nichols and a distinguished group of thought leaders and entrepreneurs from around the globe.

“Relentless” offers a powerful exploration of what it truly takes to keep going when quitting feels like the easier option. Through real-world stories and honest reflection, the book examines the mindset, discipline, and inner strength required to persevere when motivation fades and challenges intensify. Rather than focusing on perfection or overnight success, the book centers on resilience built over time, purpose clarified through adversity, and the courage to stay committed even when outcomes are uncertain.

Daniel White is known as the world’s number one spiritual coach for visionary entrepreneurs. His mission is to help them experience relentless growth and breakthroughs across all areas of their lives, creating better futures for themselves, their families, their properties, and their businesses.

For more than 30 years, he has served visionary founders, CEOs, and elite performers in more than 70 countries as an internationally recognized Energy Transformation Specialist and Executive Coach. Daniel helps his clients clear unseen energetic blockages, eliminate emotional pain, and realign with their life’s mission, opening a clear path ahead.

As a best-selling author and global keynote speaker, Daniel’s wisdom has been featured in international media. Through his Growth Energy Transformation System (GETS) and private engagements, Daniel supports thousands of individuals, helping them transform confusion into clarity, chaos into calm, and their pain into peace.

Grounded in the teachings of the Christ Consciousness and decades of spiritual mastery, Daniel carries a unique, God-given gift to elevate a person’s body, mind, and spirit. His clients often describe his work as “ten years of struggle into one breakthrough transformation.”

Visit www.TheDanielWhite.com to transform your pain into peace through the Growth Energy Transformation System and achieve Relentless Growth Breakthroughs in all areas of your life.

SuccessBooks® is honored to welcome Daniel White as a co-author of “Relentless.” The book’s release is anticipated for Spring 2026, delivering timely inspiration and practical perspectives from Lisa Nichols, Daniel White, and other leading professionals for readers determined to keep going—no matter the odds.

