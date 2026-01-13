Dudley DeBosier Injury Lawyers and New Orleans Saints Host Battle of the Branches Including Veterans Team

Battle of the Branches

Military Members to Compete in Flag Football Tournament Honoring Service and Sacrifice

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dudley DeBosier Injury Lawyers, the Official Injury Lawyers of the New Orleans Saints, will co-sponsor the annual Battle of the Branches competition on January 29 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, LA. The event brings together active military members and veterans from all branches of service for a day of friendly competition, camaraderie, and recognition.

Beginning at 1 p.m., approximately 250 participants representing the Air Force, Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, and a dedicated Veterans team will compete in tournament-style flag football games. Special halftime events will include push-up contests and field goal kicks, with games concluding around 6 p.m.

Following the competition, Dudley DeBosier will host a dinner for all participants in the Saints cafeteria. The winning team will receive a VIP hospitality experience during the Saints Summer Training Camp.

"This event is one of the most meaningful things we get to be a part of all year," said Chad Dudley, founding partner of Dudley DeBosier Injury Lawyers.

Current Saints players Tyler Shough, Erik McCoy, Pat Swilling, Garrett Hartley and Greg Fassitt are expected to attend.

The firm's involvement extends beyond typical corporate sponsorship, providing custom branch-specific team shirts, on-site signage, prizes, and an Enter to Win Giveaway featuring autographed Saints memorabilia. The inclusion of a Veterans team also creates connection opportunities after military service.

Media attendance requires prior approval. For press credentials and additional information, contact Gabrielle Tutko at Gtutko@dudleydebosier.com.

About Dudley DeBosier Injury Lawyers

Dudley DeBosier Injury Lawyers is a leading personal injury law firm serving Louisiana residents. As the Official Injury Lawyers of the New Orleans Saints, the firm is committed to serving the community both in and out of the courtroom.

