Valentine’s Day Event in New York Reimagines Modern Relationship Strategy

Jena Jake is a licensed therapist and compatibility strategist redefining modern dating through evidence-based relationship strategy.

This immersive Valentine’s Day experience challenges chemistry-first dating in favor of intentional, lasting partnership.

You don’t rise to the level of your hopes. You fall to the level of your patterns unless you interrupt them.” — Jake Jake, compatibility strategist

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As frustration with modern dating reaches a cultural tipping point, compatibility strategist Jena Jake is hosting a Valentine’s Day experience in New York City designed to challenge how women choose partners, and why. The event, named "Where Have All the Good Men Gone?", kicks off “The Compatibility Blueprint” sessions, a multi-week compatibility strategy course that reflects a growing shift toward intentional, strategy-driven approaches to dating. The event will also feature insights from luxury matchmaking firm Maclynn.The core framework of “The Compatibility Blueprint,” designed by Jake, examines how identity, attachment styles, and behavioral patterns influence relationship outcomes. The live experience will include guided workbook activities, expert insights, and real-time application to introduce the virtual course learnings following the event.According to Jake, the turning point for many women is recognizing that “you don’t rise to the level of your hopes. You fall to the level of your patterns unless you interrupt them.”Expert contributions will include a presentation from Maclynn, represented by professional matchmaker and dating coach Liv Talley. Talley works with clients on dating strategy, communication, and partner alignment.She challenges a narrative she says women tell themselves about modern dating, “Most women think dating hasn't worked for them because 'dating is broken,' 'it's bad timing,' or ‘all men are garbage.’"Talley says, "The truth is these are all external things they're blaming, but when you learn the right way to step into your feminine power and choose good men, things have a way of working out better than you imagined!”Find tickets and additional information about the Valentine’s Day event and accompanying course at the links below.House of Jules is the umbrella brand behind the experience, producing educational programming that blends psychology, strategy, and identity-based frameworks to support intentional relationship building.About Jena JakeJena Jake is a licensed therapist, compatibility strategist, author, and founder of House of Jules, a certified WBENC Women's Business Enterprise (WBE). Her work focuses on helping individuals understand identity, patterns, and compatibility through structured, psychology-informed frameworks designed to support intentional partner selection.About MaclynnMaclynn is a psychology-led matchmaking firm providing personalized matchmaking services to clients seeking long-term, committed relationships. The firm works with a network of professional matchmakers and dating experts. Among them is Liv Talley, a representative partner matchmaker, dating coach, and founder of The Sealed Deal, which focuses on dating strategy, communication, and partner alignment.

