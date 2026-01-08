Southern Professionals Announces Leadership Transition and a New Addition to the Team

SPB Leaders - Bree Canon and Kati Queen

Southern Professionals announces Bree Cannon’s move to Albertsons and welcomes Katie Queen, a seasoned private brands leader, to continue driving growth.

BENTONVILLE, AR, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bree Cannon, VP of Private Brands & Operations for Southern Professionals, recently accepted a new role at Albertsons Companies as Vice President, Product Management, Own Brands – Center Store. Her two decades of experience in private brands, strategic brand development, and scalable product innovation have significantly shaped our organization. Her next move reflects the caliber of talent she brings to the industry, and we extend our warmest congratulations as she steps into her new position.

With this transition comes an equally important introduction. We are pleased to welcome Katie Queen to Southern Professionals—an industry leader with proven success, recommended directly by Bree. Having worked closely together on private label initiatives at Walmart, Katie brings a deep understanding of the category and an immediate connection to the momentum Bree helped build.

Katie’s background includes extensive leadership experience in retail sales, merchandising, and private brand strategy, spanning Walmart and top-tier suppliers. She has led cross-functional teams, executed high-impact sourcing strategies, driven multimillion-dollar revenue growth, and built partnerships grounded in market insights and operational excellence. Her experience spans food, home, and apparel—making her well-suited to support our suppliers and strengthen the value channel.

While the team feels both pride and a touch of sadness in seeing Bree move forward, we are energized by the exciting possibilities ahead. Her success opens the door for Katie to continue advancing Southern Professionals' commitment to delivering thoughtful, innovative, and strategic solutions for our partners.

Join us in congratulating Bree on her new role at Albertsons and welcoming Katie as she steps into this vital leadership position at Southern Professionals.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.