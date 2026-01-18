Misty Mountain Records Celebrates 6-months since the release of JG Crawford’s Multi-Genre Album 'From the Mountain Top'

FROM THE MOUNTAIN TOP ALBUM COVER

New EPK includes deep dive into behind-the-scenes photos and footage of the making of the album

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Misty Mountain Records today celebrates the 6-month mark since the release of singer/songwriter JG Crawford’s multi-genre album, From the Mountain Top with the introduction of behind-the-scenes photos and videos from the making of the album.The album was Produced and Engineered by Grammy-Award-winning Engineer and frequent Daniel Lanois collaborator, Mark Howard, known for his work on Bob Dylan's Oh Mercy, and Time Out of Mind, U2’s Unforgettable Fire, Joshua Tree, and Achtung Baby. He also engineered Lucinda Williams, Willie Nelson, Emmy Lou Harris, and Tom Waits.For his Productions, Howard specializes at recording in unique luxury home locations. In this instance, he transformed the living room of a house in Topanga, CA formerly owned by the British rock band Supertramp, into a high-end recording studio. This recent release of behind-the-scenes footage and photos show this process at work.For the Album, Howard assembled a group of experienced, well-known musicians including Hal Cragin, one of Joni Mitchell's bass players, Jimmy Paxson, a drummer for Stevie Nicks and Keith Urban, and keyboard player for Leonard Cohen and John Mayer, Michael Chavez. From The Mountain Top represents a deep, wide-ranging collaboration between Crawford and these high-caliber musicians on eight originals, plus two cover songs, which celebrate his talents on a wide range of tunes, including rock, folk, and reggae.The Album includes songs like Marcella, a duet featuring Crawford and Marcy Levy, who co-wrote and sang on Lay Down Sally with Eric Clapton. The song has great energy and a nod to Little Feat’s Fat Man in the Bathtub. Marcella is dedicated to Marcy. whose sound and talents inspired JG when he heard her during her Eric Clapton years.Another great track included on From the Mountain Top is a cover of Bob Dylan’s Lay Lady Lay, which s a successful laid-back version of the song, this time with a very cool and languid vibe.The JG Crawford rock-blues single, Hands of Jesus is a special song from Crawford’s heart. He is a true believer in a higher power and shares his song, meant to be a message of “love not war.” The singer/songwriter is dedicated to promoting world peace and shares his love for peoples of all faiths and nationalities.One of the most heartfelt tunes, The Light, is a ballad written to the memory of John Lennon, composed the night Lennon was assassinated. The song asks us to “Make Love Grow” as Lennon himself believed.The reggae-infused title song on From the Mountain Top, is, according to Crawford, “a song of hope and a pivot from global problems to embracing unity, happiness and fun.”The balance of the ten songs on the Album are Come To Me, a rock blues ballad about caring for one another, calling on the words of Jesus; One Time Before I Go, a rock song about leaving a person one loves; Colors, a Donovan cover about freedom; Born To Rock & Roll, an auto-biographical rock tune; and More & More, a sweet love song.From the Mountain Top and has received over a quarter of a million Spotify streams and nearly 1000 You Tube Subscribers. The songs have been played on Apple Worldwide in countries like Turkey, Japan, Brazil, England and India reflecting the universal appeal of JG’s music and message. A portion of the profits from the sales of the Album will be donated to the L.A. Food Bank.From the Mountain Top is available on www.JGCrawfordMusic.com , Apple Music, Amazon Music,Spotify, and other sources where people get their music.Artwork courtesy of @AndrewMcGranahanFor More Info: info@jgcrawfordmusic.com

