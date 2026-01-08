AI Platform Delivers NetSuite Consultants 96% Faster, 25% Cheaper Than Big Four

OdeCloud Co-Founders Osar Iyamu (CEO) and Vanielle Lee (CTO). Together, they built Yuko AI, which reduces NetSuite consultant hiring from 60+ days to 48 hours while cutting costs by 25%. The OdeCloud platform uses Yuko AI to match businesses with enterprise-grade NetSuite consultants 96% faster and 25% cheaper than Big Four consulting firms.

OdeCloud's Yuko AI compresses consultant hiring from 60+ days to 48 hours while maintaining 92% satisfaction and elite expertise

Yuko fundamentally changes the economics of enterprise consulting by delivering what CFOs told us they needed: speed without sacrificing quality, and cost savings without compromising expertise.” — Osar Iyamu, CEO and Co-Founder of OdeCloud

DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OdeCloud, the leading fractional NetSuite consulting marketplace, today announced breakthrough results from Yuko, its AI-powered consultant matching platform, which delivers NetSuite consultants 96% faster and 25% cheaper than traditional Big Four consulting firms. Yuko reduces consultant hiring time from an industry average of 60+ days to just 48 hours while maintaining a 92% consultant satisfaction rate (4.5+ stars).

Yuko, trained on data from 500+ completed projects and leveraging a community of 600+ pre-vetted consultants, addresses one of the most critical bottlenecks facing mid-market and enterprise companies implementing or optimizing their NetSuite ERP systems.

Traditional NetSuite consulting hiring through Big Four firms or boutique consultancies typically takes 8-12 weeks from initial inquiry to project kickoff. Yuko compresses this timeline to 2-3 business days while eliminating the 40-60% overhead markup that traditional firms charge to cover partner salaries, office space, and administrative layers.

"The cost of waiting two months for the right NetSuite consultant isn't just time...it's lost revenue, delayed implementations, and competitive disadvantage," said Osar Iyamu, CEO and Co-Founder of OdeCloud. "Yuko fundamentally changes the economics of enterprise consulting by delivering what CFOs told us they needed: speed without sacrificing quality, and cost savings without compromising expertise."

How Yuko Achieves 96% Faster Delivery

Yuko combines multiple data signals to match businesses with ideal consultants in seconds, not weeks:

Skills Verification: Every consultant undergoes rigorous technical validation across NetSuite modules including OneWorld, Advanced Financials, SuiteCommerce, and integrations with platforms like Boomi and Celigo.

Performance Ranking: Machine learning algorithms analyze real project outcomes, client feedback, peer reviews, and technical assessments to create transparent consultant rankings.

Project Pattern Recognition: Yuko is trained on data from 500+ completed projects to identify patterns and predict which consultant profiles best match specific business needs, industry verticals, and project complexity.

Community Intelligence: Yuko leverages collective knowledge from OdeCloud's 600+ consultant network to surface experts with niche capabilities and proven track records in similar engagements.

Real-Time Availability: Automated matching accounts for consultant capacity, time zones, and project timelines to ensure immediate availability.

"What makes Yuko different from traditional matching algorithms is that it learns from every single project outcome," said Vanielle Lee, CTO and Co-Founder of OdeCloud. "We're not just matching keywords on resumes. We're analyzing actual project success patterns, consultant performance data, and client satisfaction across hundreds of engagements. The AI gets smarter with every match, every project, every piece of feedback. That's how we achieve 96% faster delivery without sacrificing quality."

The Traditional Consulting Bottleneck

Enterprise technology consulting has historically been constrained by 8-12 week hiring cycles with multiple rounds of interviews and bureaucratic approval processes, high overhead costs with traditional firms charging 40-60% markup on consultant time, limited transparency in staffing decisions, and misaligned incentives where firms profit from longer engagements rather than efficient project delivery.

"We built Yuko because the consulting industry hasn't innovated in decades," added Iyamu, who spent 15+ years at Deloitte, SAP, and Oracle before founding the company. "The best consultants are leaving traditional firms to work independently, and businesses are desperate for faster, more cost-effective access to expertise. Yuko bridges that gap."

Proven Results Across Industries

OdeCloud has successfully matched consultants for post-implementation projects across multiple verticals, consistently delivering projects 43% faster than industry averages. Trek Travel implemented a complex API integration for travel protection calculations within NetSuite, reducing manual reconciliation from 40 hours per month to zero. E-commerce clients have completed multiple SuiteCommerce implementations in record time. Financial services organizations have deployed Advanced Revenue Management and Multi-Book implementations for multinational corporations. Manufacturing companies have optimized supply chains and integrated warehouse management systems.

The platform serves fast-growing companies including Coinbase, Rubrik, and WarnerMedia, with consultant expertise spanning NetSuite ERP, SAP, Salesforce, Workday, and integration platforms like Boomi and Celigo.

Industry Recognition and Momentum

OdeCloud's community-driven model has attracted 600+ independent consultants with an average of 12+ years of enterprise technology experience. The company was an official sponsor of Oracle NetSuite SuiteWorld 2025 in Las Vegas, reflecting its growing position as a key player in the NetSuite ecosystem.

"The future of consulting is community-driven, transparent, and AI-enabled," said Iyamu. "Yuko isn't just a matching tool—it's a self-improving network that gets smarter with every project delivered. We're not competing with Big Four firms on their terms. We're rewriting the rules entirely."

Pricing and Availability

OdeCloud's fractional consulting model offers flexible monthly plans starting at rates 25% lower than traditional consulting firms, with no long-term contracts required. Businesses can connect with pre-vetted NetSuite consultants within 2-3 business days through the platform at www.odecloud.com.

The company offers a 10-day satisfaction guarantee: if a matched consultant isn't the right fit, OdeCloud provides a replacement at no additional cost.

About OdeCloud

OdeCloud is a talent marketplace and AI-powered collaboration platform connecting businesses with pre-vetted, enterprise-grade technology consultants. Powered by Yuko, its proprietary AI assistant trained on 500+ projects, the platform specializes in NetSuite, Salesforce, Workday, and integration technologies, serving mid-market and enterprise clients who need flexible, high-quality consulting without the overhead of traditional firms. With 600+ consultants across five continents and a proven track record of delivering projects 43% faster and 25% cheaper than traditional models, OdeCloud is redefining how businesses access specialized technology expertise. The company was an official sponsor of Oracle NetSuite SuiteWorld 2025.



For more information, visit https://odecloud.com/ or follow OdeCloud on LinkedIn.

OdeCloud ERP Netsuite Growth Engine

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.