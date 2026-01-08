Alpha Drive AI by DGA Auto and techWALL® by Gratis Solutions Announce Attendance at NADA 2026 in Las Vegas | Booth 7019N

Alpha Drive AI and Tech Wall at NADA Show 2026 Booth 7019N

Two industry leaders unite to deliver the most powerful end-to-end fixed operations solution in automotive retail, debuting their partnership at NADA Show 2026.

Partnering with techWALL allows us to offer dealerships a truly complete fixed ops solution; together we're eliminating the fragmentation that has held service departments back for years.” — Nick Lawrenson

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Booth 7019N | February 3–6, 2026 Alpha Drive AI by DGA Auto and techWALL® by Gratis Solutions announced today that they will exhibit together at NADA Show 2026 , taking place February 3 through 6, 2026 in Las Vegas. Attendees can visit both companies at Booth 7019N to experience the future of fixed operations innovation.Together, Alpha Drive AI and techWALLare introducing themselves as the Titans of Fixed Ops, delivering the next generation in revenue optimization. The two solutions form one of the most successful end-to-end fixed operations management ecosystems in the industry, consolidating all fixed ops functionalities into a single, unified platform."Partnering with techWALL allows us to offer dealerships a truly complete fixed ops solution," said Nick Lawrenson, CEO of Alpha Drive AI. "Together, we're eliminating the fragmentation that has held service departments back for years."Alpha Drive AI by DGA Auto is the most advanced automotive AI platform, backed by more than 30 years of proven BDC expertise. Alpha Drive AI is the only fully customized AI built entirely around each individual dealership. With custom rules, intelligent routing, and dealership-specific logic, Alpha Drive AI delivers smarter conversations and measurable real-world results.techWALLby Gratis Solutions is the only unified fixed operations platform designed to eliminate fragmentation and drive service revenue at scale. techWALLis certified by Mercedes-Benz USA as an approved service-lane technology partner. The platform delivers a complete fixed ops ecosystem supporting operations before, during, and after the service drive.By combining Alpha Drive AI's fully customized automotive intelligence with techWALL's unified fixed operations infrastructure, dealerships gain unprecedented visibility, control, and performance across the entire service lifecycle.Dealers, OEM partners, and industry leaders attending NADA 2026 are invited to visit Booth 7019N to see how Alpha Drive AI and techWALLare redefining fixed operations and setting a new standard for revenue optimization.About Alpha Drive AI by DGA AutoAlpha Drive AI is a dealership-first automotive AI platform built on over three decades of BDC operational experience. Designed to adapt to each dealership's unique processes, the platform delivers intelligent automation without sacrificing control or customization. Learn more at alphadriveai.com.About techWALLby Gratis SolutionstechWALLconnects and streamlines service-lane technologies, eliminating system silos and maximizing service revenue across the entire fixed ops journey. Learn more at gratistech.com.Media Contacts:Vince Lamartina: vince@alphadriveai.comSeth Pangle: sethpangle@gratistech.com

