BK251286- a) cobas® HIV-1 Quantitative nucleic acid test for use on the cobas® 5800/6800/8800 systems and b) cobas® HIV-1/HIV-2 Qualitative Nucleic acid test for use on the cobas® 5800/6800/8800 systems
510(k) Number: BK251286 Applicant: Roche Molecular Systems, Inc Device Name: a) cobas® HIV-1 Quantitative nucleic acid test for use on the cobas® 5800/6800/8800 systems; b) cobas® HIV-1/HIV-2 Qualitative Nucleic acid test for use on the cobas® 5800/6800/8800 systems Decision Date: 11/21/2025
