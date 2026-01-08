510(k) Number: BK251286

Applicant: Roche Molecular Systems, Inc

Device Name: a) cobas® HIV-1 Quantitative nucleic acid test for use on the cobas® 5800/6800/8800 systems; b) cobas® HIV-1/HIV-2 Qualitative Nucleic acid test for use on the cobas® 5800/6800/8800 systems

Decision Date: 11/21/2025 Supporting Documents Content current as of: 01/08/2026



