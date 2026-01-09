Turnover Unveiled 2026 Event Reveals the Answers AI Will Not Tell HR Leaders

Gives HR leaders new clarity on the forces that shape commitment today and presents insights that increase connection and performance in a changing workplace.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Employees stay in their roles longer today versus last year. When their core needs go unmet, they quietly quit long before they exit. Retensa analyzes millions of employee responses every year across every major industry, to reveal what people expect from their jobs, what they value, and why they quit.Turnover Unveiled 2026: The Answers AI Will Not Tell You gives HR leaders direct insight into those findings. This 1-hour live webcast explains what drives motivation and commitment in an AI-driven workplace. AI automates tasks, but HR professionals influence the environment that strengthens trust, purpose, and performance. Retensa’s research highlights the conditions that support engagement and the pressures that disrupt it.Participants can join either one-hour live session to support global attendance:Wednesday, January 28 at 11:00 AM EST | 5:00 PM CET (or)Thursday, January 29 at 3:00 PM EST | 12:00 PM PSTThe session uncovers what employees report across demographics, roles, and career stages. Attendees will learn which conditions support commitment, which pressures reduce it, and which expectations influence their experience at work. Each insight helps employers improve connection, define growth paths, and promote steady contribution.Participants gain clarity on today’s retention drivers and see how each factor shapes engagement, performance, and organizational commitment.What HR leaders will hear:1. Why employees stayed or quit in 2025, and what changed2. What drives employees to advocate for their employer, or speak against them3. How to engage Gen Z and other age groups, and meet the unique job expectations of eachFor over 25 years, Retensa has delivered research-based insights and tools that help employers retain top talent. This webcast continues that mission by translating workforce data into practical methods that strengthen culture and accelerate success.Every registrant receives the 2026 Employee Retention Trends Report at no cost. Those unable to attend live receive a recording.RegistrationWednesday, January 2811:00 AM EST | 5:00 PM CETThursday, January 293:00 PM EST | 12:00 PM PST##About RetensaEmployers in 59 countries and 22 languages trust Retensa to create workplaces where employees want to stay. Retensa increases employee retention by transforming workforce data into actionable insights. Using predictive analytics and AI-driven tools, Retensa enables leaders to identify attrition risk, increase engagement, and retain top talent. Predict more at https://retensa.com

