New Data Shows 'Hidden' Ski Injuries Are Surging This Season And They’re Not the Broken-Bone Kind

Ski Smart: Head-to-Toe Ski Safety Checklist

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the 2026 ski season reaches peak conditions and peak crowds, new data from the National Ski Areas Association (NSAA) and The Micheli Center underscores a sobering reality: slope safety isn’t just about avoiding a broken leg. Pain Physicians NY , a leading pain management practice, warns that, according to the data findings, with 20% of all ski injuries now linked to head trauma and 53 catastrophic injuries reported last season, the annual “seasonal surge” in emergency room visits is underway driving renewed urgency around concussion awareness, spinal injury prevention, and early evaluation of “hidden” joint and nerve damage.“People think of ski injuries as fractures or a wiped-out knee,” says Board-Certified Dr. Dmitriy Dvoskin at Pain Physicians NY. “But the data tells a broader story. We’re seeing a meaningful share of injuries tied to head trauma, and the risk doesn’t always look dramatic in the moment. The most dangerous injuries can be the ones people don’t recognize right away.”What Skiers Miss Most OftenAccording to experts, the most commonly overlooked issues during peak season include:• Head trauma that doesn’t present as a ‘knockout’ (concussion symptoms can be delayed or subtle)• Spinal strain and impact injuries that feel like “just soreness” at first• Joint instability (especially knees and shoulders) that worsens after swelling and fatigue• Fatigue-driven falls late in the day, when reaction time and form declinePractical Steps to Reduce Risk During Peak SeasonExperts recommend skiers take a prevention-first approach as conditions and crowds intensify:• Wear a properly fitted helmet and replace it after any significant impact• Warm up before first runs and take breaks to avoid late-day fatigue crashes• Choose terrain realistically, especially when visibility, ice, or crowds increase• Know red-flag symptoms (worsening headache, dizziness, confusion, numbness/tingling, weakness, unusual drowsiness) and seek evaluation promptlyPeak season rewards confidence, but it punishes complacency. Treat early symptoms as signals and get evaluated before a small problem becomes a season-ending injury.About Pain Physicians NYPain Physicians NY in New York City provides top-tier, non-invasive pain management led by board-certified doctors, including Dr. Leon Reyfman, Dr. Boleslav Kosharskyy, and Dr. Dmitriy Droskin. Using advanced technology, they offer personalized treatments for acute and chronic pain, including state-of-the-art regenerative therapies, stem cells for disc regeneration, and targeted injections. With a compassionate approach, they help restore function and improve patients’ quality of life. Emergency appointments are available. For more information, visit: https://painphysiciansny.com

