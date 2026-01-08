Belize Welcomes Six Senses Residences to the Shores of Ambergris Caye

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Six Senses Branded Residences is a new destination that embodies the essence of luxury in the Caribbean. The project features 40 overwater bungalow hotel suites and an exclusive enclave of just 16 private residences set on the pristine island of Emerald Caye, a secluded Island sanctuary only a five-minute boat ride from Secret Beach. Those seeking a true escape will soon be able to own a piece of Belize with the Six Senses Residences, slated to open by 2028.Designed by Studio Caban, the residences are a masterclass in “feet-in-the-sand” architecture—crafted to dissolve boundaries between indoor and outdoor living. Each home frames panoramic Caribbean views and offers direct access to the island’s world-class resort amenities, including the Six Senses Spa & Wellness Village, Yoga Pavilion, overwater dining, and an Adventure and Dive Centre. The curated collection of the limited private residences consists of 2,500 square-foot, two-bedroom homes & 5,000 square-foot four-bedroom oceanfront homes.Perfectly positioned within a 4 hour flight from most major U.S. cities, Belize pairs its turquoise waters, lush rainforest, and vibrant wildlife with practical advantages. Its English-speaking culture, British Common Law system, home to the world’s second largest great barrier reef and year-round tropical climate make it one of the Caribbean’s most desirable and secure destinations for full-ownership residences and investors alike. This development offers an unparalleled opportunity to enjoy the level of seclusion typically found in destinations like the Maldives or Seychelles, while being just 15 minutes from the exceptional dining and shopping of San Pedro. It’s a rare combination of privacy and accessibility that is truly unmatched anywhere else in the Caribbean.“We are honored to present discerning buyers with the rare opportunity to own an exquisite oceanfront retreat — a private sanctuary to share and enjoy with family and loved ones,” said John Turley, a Development Parter. “Every element of the design and construction has been thoughtfully selected to honor and preserve the breathtaking natural beauty of Belize. We look forward to introducing this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity — to own a home on a private island in one of the world’s most captivating destinations, in relationship with one of the most respected luxury hotel brands on earth.”Residences start from $3.75 million USD.For Sales, Marketing or PR inquiries, visit:Contact:tyler@emeraldcaye.com1 (888) 407-1183About CRDC LLCCRDG LLC is a privately held real estate investment and development firm headquartered in California. With a diverse portfolio spanning the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean, the company specializes in ground-up developments and luxury hospitality projects. The firm’s principals have been active investors in Belize since 1999, where they financed and developed the country’s largest resort — the Hilton at Mahogany Bay Village, a 200-key village-style destination.About Six SensesSix Senses, now part of the IHG family of brands, was first established in 1995 with the opening of its first resort and a consciousness around personal well-being and the health of the planet. This ethos flowed through everything from the design of resort and residence buildings to food preparation and guest treatment. With a commitment to balancing economic, environmental and social profitability as part of its regenerative travel philosophy, Six Senses aims for small-scale developments, where investments to help preserve the natural areas and support for local communities outweigh the impacts on them. Everything is considered in terms of reciprocity and responsibility for future generations, employing and sourcing locally while respectfully endorsing local trade. From Portugal’s Douro Valley to Fiji and beyond, Six Senses operates 27 resorts around the world. Visit www.sixsenses.com for more information.CRDG LLC being the current owner and developer of the Six Senses Residences Belize, is solely responsible for the development, marketing and sale of the units. The units are not owned, developed or sold by InterContinental Hotels Group plc, Six Senses, or any of their affiliates (collectively, “IHG”). There exists no joint venture, partnership, ownership or similar relationship between CRDG LLC and IHG. IHG is not responsible for the content presented herein, including but not limited to, any advertising claims, marketing practices, and data collection, use and privacy practices.

