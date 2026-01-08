Bright Day Launches Empathetic 'Sunshine After Rain' Divorce Consultancy Service in Hong Kong

New consultancy offers 7-Month Unlimited Support Plan and affordable divorce solutions, helping Hong Kong families navigate separation with dignity and clarity.

We don't just manage cases; we support lives. Our goal is to shoulder the burden of the process so our clients can focus on healing and building their future.” — Head of Family Relations, Bright Day

CENTRAL, HONG KONG, HONG KONG, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bright Day (晨曦事務所) is proud to announce the launch of its dedicated divorce and family consultancy services, designed to be a beacon of hope for individuals facing the storm of marital breakdown. Understanding that divorce is often the most difficult period in a person's life, Bright Day introduces a service model that combines professional efficiency with deep emotional support, ensuring no client has to walk this path alone.In a fast-paced city like Hong Kong, the legal and administrative burdens of divorce can feel overwhelming, often compounding the emotional trauma of separation. Bright Day aims to change this narrative by offering a "hand-holding" approach that simplifies complex procedures—from filing to final judgment—while prioritizing the mental well-being of the client and the welfare of their children.Supporting You Through Tough Times"Our name, 'Bright Day' (晨曦), symbolizes the first light of dawn after a long night," said a spokesperson for Bright Day. "We understand that our clients are going through a incredibly tough time. Our mission is not just to process paperwork, but to provide a supportive environment where they feel heard and understood. We are here to help them clear the clouds of uncertainty so they can see the sunshine of a new beginning."Bright Day distinguishes itself with a unique 7-Month Unlimited Support Plan, ensuring that clients have continuous access to professional advice without the fear of escalating hourly legal fees. This allows individuals to ask questions, revise agreements, and seek reassurance as often as needed during the critical stages of the process.Comprehensive Services for Every SituationBright Day specializes in resolving family disputes with sensitivity and constructive solutions. Key services include:Divorce Procedures: Expert handling of unilateral applications, joint applications, and "fast-track" divorce processing to minimize stress and delay.7-Month Unlimited Support: A flagship program offering unlimited phone and meeting consultations for a fixed fee, providing peace of mind during the transition.Child Welfare & Custody: Strategic advice on child custody (Care and Control) to ensure the best interests of the child are protected, including support for non-marital children.Financial Clarity: Assistance with alimony assessment, property division, and maintenance planning to secure the client's future.Cross-Border Expertise: Specialized handling of China-Hong Kong cross-border divorce cases, navigating the complexities of dual jurisdictions.Professional, Affordable, and Human-CentricBright Day leverages a digital case analysis system to provide quick, accurate assessments of marital situations. By offering transparent pricing—starting from as low as HK$2,500 for consultation packages—Bright Day ensures that high-quality support is accessible to everyone, regardless of their financial background.With a team of experienced divorce consultants and a network of trusted legal partners, Bright Day is committed to helping Hong Kong residents resolve their family matters with dignity.About Bright Day Bright Day (晨曦事務所) is a premier divorce consultancy based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong. The firm is dedicated to providing high-quality, one-on-one service for matrimonial cases. With a philosophy of "Technology, Empathy, and Efficiency," Bright Day assists clients with divorce procedures, separation agreements, and family dispute resolution. The company strives to shorten the pain of separation and help every client step confidently into their future.For more information, please visit https://brightday.com.hk/ Phone/WhatsApp: +852 5449 2235 Website: https://brightday.com.hk/

