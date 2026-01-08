Resource Depot Announces New Board of Directors Appointments

Resource Depot Logo Eva Greene, President Brian Elkins, Vice President Rachael Page, Treasurer Billi Jo Huddleston, Secretary

Governing Board and Advisory Board Feature Leaders from Across South Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Resource Depot , West Palm Beach’s hub for creative reuse, today announced new appointments to its Governing Board of Directors and Advisory Board, welcoming a diverse group of leaders whose expertise spans sustainability, finance, philanthropy, education, business, and community engagement.New Governing Board Appointments:Eva Greene, PresidentEva Greene is a digital marketing executive at RSM, collaborative maverick, and community advocate. With more than 13 years of experience in accounting marketing, she leads integrated brand, content, and go-to-market strategies that drive growth, engagement, and visibility. Recognized as a Power Leader in Marketing, Eva also holds digital marketing certifications from the Digital Marketing Institute and Cornell University. A Florida native, she is deeply engaged in the community and has previously served with Leadership Palm Beach County and United Way of Palm Beach County.Brian Elkins, Vice PresidentBrian Elkins is Vice President of Events and Community Engagement at the Palm Beach North Chamber of Commerce and brings more than 20 years of experience across the government and events sectors. He oversees signature regional events including the Loggerhead Triathlon, Jupiter HarbourFest, ArtiGras Fine Arts Festival, and ArtFest by the Sea. Previously, Brian held leadership roles at the Solid Waste Authority of Palm Beach County and has received honors including Environmental Educator of the Year (2013) and the SunFest President’s Pinnacle Award (2017).Rachael Page, TreasurerRachael Page is a managing director in the Private Client Services practice at Andersen, with more than 10 years of experience providing tax compliance and consulting services to high-net-worth individuals, multigenerational families, and closely held businesses. Her expertise includes estate and wealth transfer planning, charitable giving, family offices, international family groups, investment partnerships, and consulting on business sales, reorganizations, and mergers and acquisitions.Billi Jo Huddleston, SecretaryBilli Jo Huddleston manages the Environmental Assessments, Remediation and Waste team for Florida Power & Light Environmental Services. She brings more than 20 years of utility industry experience, including 15 years in environmental compliance, and leads initiatives supporting renewable energy development, site remediation, and reuse and recycling of utility-generated materials. Billi Jo holds bachelor’s degrees in biology and chemistry and is a Certified Hazardous Materials Manager.Lisa LaFranceLisa LaFrance is a champion for innovation in the nonprofit sector, advancing collaboration, transparency, and transformational change. She founded the LaFrance Project to connect donors with high-impact nonprofits and has held multiple leadership roles with Impact the Palm Beaches, including serving as President during the 2023–2024 season, when membership grew from 149 to 396. Lisa previously spent more than two decades as an investment professional and helped launch Bogle Investment Management in 1999.Jessica LenhartJessica Lenhart is Director of Sustainability at USPA Global, where she oversees sustainability initiatives for the global U.S. Polo Assn. brand. Her prior experience includes roles with Fair Trade USA and PVH Corp., supporting responsible sourcing and corporate social responsibility initiatives. Jessica holds a master’s degree in Sustainability Management from Columbia University and an undergraduate degree from the Fashion Institute of Technology.Stewart AuvilleFor more than two decades, Stewart Auville has positioned Standing Ovations as South Florida’s premier event production and management company. As head ringmaster, he brings together top-tier talent and trusted vendor relationships to deliver flawless experiences—from intimate nonprofit gatherings to million-dollar productions—earning a reputation where, when Stewart calls, people answer.New Advisory Board Members are:Cathryn SpragueEducation & Outreach Supervisor, Solid Waste Authority of Palm Beach CountyMegan HoustonDivision Director, Built Environment Risk Reduction, Palm Beach CountyDenise Johnson-HopkinsDistrict Leader, PrimericaFor a complete list of Resource Depot’s Governing Board and Advisory Board members, please visit: https://www.resourcedepot.org/people ABOUT RESOURCE DEPOTResource Depot is a creative reuse center in West Palm Beach, Florida, dedicated to promoting environmental sustainability and creativity through reuse and education programs. The nonprofit organization redistributes discarded items to teachers, artists, families, and other nonprofits, hosts workshops and community events, and collaborates with educators to integrate environmental awareness into programs. Learn more at https://www.resourcedepot.org/

