Luya Wins 2026 CES Picks Award by TWICE for Its AI-Powered Microgreens Grower

Luya in the Kitchen

Princeton-based Luya is recognized by TWICE for redefining home-grown nutrition with its AI-powered microgreens growing system.

We are not just building a grow box. We are building a new food system, one kitchen at a time.” — Francisco Wang, Founder & CEO, Luya Tech

PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Luya, a Princeton-based startup building the world’s first AI-powered microgreens and nutrition system for the home, today announced that its flagship product has been selected as a winner of the 2026 CES Picks Awards by TWICE, one of the consumer electronics industry’s most respected trade publications.The CES Picks Awards recognize the most innovative and impactful products showcased at CES, as judged by a panel of industry experts across consumer technology, retail, and emerging innovation.Luya was selected for its breakthrough approach to food and nutrition: combining computer vision, sensors, and artificial intelligence to grow fresh, nutrient-dense microgreens inside the home — optimized not just for yield, but for taste, freshness, and nutritional value.“We believe the future of food is not about shipping vegetables across the world, but about growing them where people live,” said Francisco Wang, Founder & CEO of Luya. “Being recognized by TWICE and the CES Picks Awards validates our mission to turn every kitchen into a personal nutrition factory.”TWICE’s editorial team noted that this year’s CES Picks winners represent “outstanding products across consumer technology, custom installation, and innovative new technology that can truly help businesses of all sizes.”Luya’s award-winning product will be featured on the TWICE website, in its newsletters, and across its CES 2026 coverage.To learn more about Luya and its CES Picks Award -winning product, visit:Media Contact:Francisco WangFounder & CEO, Luyafrancisco@luyaxyz.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.