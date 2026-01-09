Luya Wins 2026 CES Picks Award by TWICE for Its AI-Powered Microgreens Grower
Princeton-based Luya is recognized by TWICE for redefining home-grown nutrition with its AI-powered microgreens growing system.
The CES Picks Awards recognize the most innovative and impactful products showcased at CES, as judged by a panel of industry experts across consumer technology, retail, and emerging innovation.
Luya was selected for its breakthrough approach to food and nutrition: combining computer vision, sensors, and artificial intelligence to grow fresh, nutrient-dense microgreens inside the home — optimized not just for yield, but for taste, freshness, and nutritional value.
“We believe the future of food is not about shipping vegetables across the world, but about growing them where people live,” said Francisco Wang, Founder & CEO of Luya. “Being recognized by TWICE and the CES Picks Awards validates our mission to turn every kitchen into a personal nutrition factory.”
TWICE’s editorial team noted that this year’s CES Picks winners represent “outstanding products across consumer technology, custom installation, and innovative new technology that can truly help businesses of all sizes.”
Luya’s award-winning product will be featured on the TWICE website, in its newsletters, and across its CES 2026 coverage.
To learn more about Luya and its CES Picks Award-winning product, visit:
www.luyaxyz.com
Media Contact:
Francisco Wang
Founder & CEO, Luya
francisco@luyaxyz.com
www.luyaxyz.com
Francisco Wang
Luya tech Inc
+1 415-996-4799
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.