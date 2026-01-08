Pima Medical Institute Announces New Corporate Director of Marketing, Stephanie Gallo

Stephanie Gallo, Corporate Director of Marketing, Pima Medical Institute

Proven healthcare and higher education marketing executive will lead brand, digital, communications and strategic partnership initiatives

Steph’s expertise in healthcare and technical education marketing, coupled with her ability to formulate strategic partnerships with innovative technology, is a real asset for Pima Medical.” — Andy Andress, CEO, Pima Medical Institute

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pima Medical Institute is proud to announce that Stephanie Gallo, MPA, MBA, has joined the medical career college as its new Corporate Director of Marketing. With more than three decades of experience in strategic marketing and brand development for consumer packaged goods, healthcare, manufacturing and the higher education sector, she brings with her a wealth of knowledge. Gallo has a proven record of success in demand generation, brand strategy, growth and development, and the building of strategic partnerships. In her new role, Gallo will oversee all brand strategy, lead generation, digital marketing, advertising initiatives, brand management, content creation, public relations and strategic communications across Pima Medical’s 16 campuses including its Online division. Gallo’s experience in healthcare education is extensive. She was one of the original team members responsible for the creation and rebranding of Chamberlain University. During her time with Chamberlain (formerly DeVry Education Group, now Adtalem Global Education,) she facilitated efforts to transform the school from the “College of Nursing” to Chamberlain University, which brought about diversification of new healthcare disciplines. Gallo also served as Vice President of Marketing for Universal Technical Institute, where she increased brand awareness and enhanced the institution’s reputation through data-driven decision-making.Most recently, Gallo was the Senior Director of Marketing and Public Relations at StrataTech Education Group, where she played an integral role in brand development, enrollment marketing and B2B/strategic partnerships across the company’s portfolio of trade and technical education schools. During her tenure, she successfully developed and strengthened relationships with key industry partners, aligning marketing initiatives with workforce needs and helping to achieve sustained growth.Gallo is driven by a desire to serve, not just her community, but also the healthcare field and to influence the next generation of marketers. She is an adjunct faculty member at Grand Canyon University and shares her knowledge of marketing and business development with undergraduate students as well as at national industry conferences.“I am thrilled to be joining Pima Medical Institute and to be part of an organization with such a strong reputation for excellence in education and student success,” said Gallo. “Pima Medical’s more than 50-year legacy of training and preparing compassionate, skilled healthcare professionals is inspiring, and I’m excited to help write the next chapter in its continued success.”Her career in higher education has been defined by innovative, data-driven strategies that connect mission-driven institutions with students, employers and communities. Something Pima Medical’s CEO, Andy Andress says makes Gallo a great fit for this position.“Steph’s expertise in healthcare and technical education marketing, coupled with her ability to formulate strategic partnerships with innovative technology, is a real asset for Pima Medical,” said Andress. “The need for qualified healthcare professionals is critical - it’s the perfect time to leverage Steph’s knowledge and strategic thinking as we look to the future of our sector and our institution.”Gallo’s hiring underscores Pima Medical’s focus on innovation in healthcare education and its continued commitment to providing in-demand, hands-on training for students.For more information, and to learn about partnership opportunities email partnerships@pmi.edu.

