Resume-Interview Success, LLC Announces Pinnacle Executive Career Partners and Launch of the TRANSCEND Framework

Executive Careers. Elevated With Intention

New executive-level brand and program designed to help senior leaders clarify value, elevate visibility, and secure next-step roles

Your time is limited, so don’t waste it living someone else’s life.” — Steve Jobs

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Resume-Interview Success, LLC today announced the launch of Pinnacle Executive Career Partners, a new executive-level brand created to support senior executives and board members as they advance, expand, and intentionally shape the next phase of their careers. The announcement coincides with the introduction of the firm’s proprietary TRANSCEND Framework, an Executive Job Search Leadership Positioning Program designed for leaders navigating growth, reinvention, and long-term relevance.Founded by Denise Bitler, a career services professional with more than 10 years of experience and the founder of Resume-Interview Success, LLC, Pinnacle Executive Career Partners reflects the firm’s continued evolution toward high-impact executive and board-level advisory work. The brand serves senior executives and board members who are seeking to advance within their current trajectory, broaden future opportunities, or intentionally position themselves for a meaningful Second Act, whether that includes expanded leadership scope, portfolio careers, advisory roles, or board service.“Senior leaders and board members aren’t looking for transactional job search support,” said Bitler. “They want clarity, strategy, and confidence in how they position themselves, not just for the next role, but for what comes after it. Pinnacle Executive Career Partners was built to support executive careers with intention.”The TRANSCEND Framework is a comprehensive executive job search and leadership positioning program that guides clients through brand clarity, strategic messaging, executive visibility, interview and stakeholder readiness, and offer evaluation. Unlike traditional job search programs, TRANSCEND also offers ongoing post-hire and post-transition support, helping executives and board members successfully step into new roles, establish early credibility, and remain positioned for future opportunities as their careers continue to evolve.Pinnacle Executive Career Partners operates as a trade name of Resume-Interview Success, LLC and represents a strategic expansion of the firm’s long-standing work with senior leaders who value thoughtful positioning, long-term career optionality, and sustained professional relevance.Additional information about Pinnacle Executive Career Partners and the TRANSCEND Framework is available at www.pinnacleexecutivecareerpartners.com About Resume-Interview Success, LLCBased in Tampa, Florida, Resume-Interview Success, LLC provides executive resume writing, LinkedIn strategy, interview coaching, and career advisory services for senior leaders, executives, and board members. The firm is known for helping clients clarify their leadership narrative, differentiate their value, and position themselves for what comes next.

