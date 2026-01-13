Enigma Networks Announces Spring 2026 Platform Release, Advancing Zero Trust for Internal Networks (ZTNX)

Enigma Networks Icon

New release delivers faster asset discovery, breakthrough segmentation performance, expanded visibility, and a conversational copilot for internal networks

If segmentation takes a year, attackers have already won. Enigma AI finally makes it fast enough, clear enough, and practical enough to deploy in real-world environments.” — Mark Viglione, Co-Founder / CTO

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Enigma Networks, the pioneers of Zero Trust for Internal Networks (ZTNX), today announced its Spring 2026 platform release of Enigma AI featuring an AI copilot for internal network security and breakthrough segmentation capabilities that reduce deployment time from months to days.Building on the company’s public launch of Enigma AI in July 2025, the Spring 2026 release reflects continued momentum in operationalizing Zero Trust inside the network, where traditional perimeter- and identity-based controls provide limited to no visibility and protection.Key Enhancements in the Spring 2026 ReleaseEnigma AI CopilotThe Spring 2026 release introduces a beta version of Enigma AI Copilot, a single-tenant, cybersecurity LLM with a conversational interface that allows security teams to ask questions about their internal networks using natural language.Built natively within the Enigma AI platform, the Copilot draws directly on each customer's enriched network data to generate contextualized insights and recommendations – eliminating the need to sift through dashboards, logs, or reports.This enables faster threat investigation, clearer network understanding, and more confident decision-making across security, incident response, and GRC teams.Breakthrough Performance in Network SegmentationNetwork segmentation remains one of the most critical and historically time-consuming elements of Zero Trust. The Spring 2026 release advances Enigma Networks’ leadership in this area with improved segmentation insights, including subnet-level and IP-range rule grouping alongside existing IP-pair analysis, enabling more actionable segmentation guidance at scale.In a recent pilot with a large manufacturing enterprise, Enigma AI generated production-ready firewall rulesets to segment an active plant network in just 12 days. Comparable segmentation initiatives using legacy approaches typically take six to twelve months to reach the same point.“Segmentation has always been essential but impractical at scale,” said Mark Viglione, Co-Founder and CTO of Enigma Networks. “If segmentation takes a year, attackers have already won. Enigma AI finally makes it fast enough, clear enough, and practical enough to deploy in real-world environments.”Additional Enhancements in the Spring 2026 Release Include:A Network Traffic Flow Map – a real-time, interactive visualization of every device connected to the network, providing deeper operational context and improved segmentation guidance.Expanded telemetry and fingerprinting capabilities add support for new Zeek log formats (J3, J4, J4s) plus DHCP and Fingerbank data, significantly strengthening fingerprinting accuracy and asset profiling while delivering sharper attribution, faster investigations, and fewer blind spots.An expanded Enigma API with new endpoints and ingestion capabilities allows customers to programmatically access and integrate Enigma AI intelligence – including events, assets, and network flows – to support deeper integration with existing security and operational workflows.Advancing ZTNXTraditional Zero Trust stops at the perimeter, leaving internal networks vulnerable to lateral movement and privilege escalation. The Spring 2026 release extends Zero Trust protection beyond perimeters to secure internal pathways, east-west traffic, and unmanaged assets – proactively hardening networks before attacks occur.“ZTNX is not a product, it’s a new security discipline that closes the final gap in the Zero Trust Architecture,” said Bob Moul, Co-Founder and CEO of Enigma Networks. “With each release of Enigma AI, we continue to define what Zero Trust for Internal Networks looks like in practice. This update is about making internal security achievable at enterprise scale.”About Enigma NetworksEnigma Networks is a Philadelphia-based cybersecurity company pioneering ZTNX – Zero Trust for Internal Networks. The company’s flagship platform, Enigma AI, helps organizations eliminate blind spots, proactively harden networks, detect lateral movement, and enforce Zero Trust from the inside out. Enigma Networks is backed by early-stage investors including Osage Venture Partners and United Effects Ventures.To see Enigma AI Copilot in action or schedule a demo, visit www.getenigma.ai Media Contact:

