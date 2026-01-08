Maine Association for Health, Physical Education, Recreation, and Dance Announces 2025 Awardees
The Maine Association for Health, Physical Education, Recreation, and Dance (Maine AHPERD) has announced the recipients of its 2025 Teacher of the Year awards, as well as recognition awards for Individual and Community Partner Organizations and Outstanding Future Professionals in the areas of Health Education and Physical Education.
These awards recognize exemplary health education, physical education, and adapted physical education teachers, professionals, and students who have demonstrated outstanding dedication to their students and/or the profession. Find more information about the awards here.
The 2025 Maine AHPERD award recipients are as follows:
Adapted Physical Education
Teacher of the Year
Rose Prest-Morrison
Sacopee Valley Elementary School
Elementary Physical Education
Teacher of the Year
Bryan Shaw
Easton Elementary School
Middle School Physical Education
Teacher of the Year
Matthew Downs
Ellsworth Elementary/Middle School
Middle School Health Education
Teacher of the Year
Karyn Bussell
Skowhegan Area Middle School
High School Health Education
Teacher of the Year
Sarah Rose
Poland Regional High School
In addition to providing Teacher of the Year awards, Maine AHPERD also recognizes individuals and community partner organizations who serve as strong supporters of the Maine AHPERD mission.
The 2025 honorees include:
Recreation Professional Award
Aimee Vlachos
University of New England
Dance Professional Award
Emma Campbell
Thornton Academy
Community Award
Lee Anne Dodge
Drug-Free Community Coalition: SoPo Unite
This year, Maine AHPERD also honored twelve distinguished students hailing from five Maine institutions of higher learning as 2025 Outstanding Future Professionals in health education and physical education:
- Jacob Chovinard, Saint Joseph’s College of Maine
- Brandon Sadowski, Saint Joseph’s College of Maine
- Logan Welch, Saint Joseph’s College of Maine
- Joelle Daigneault, University of Maine at Farmington
- Brynn Dzengelewski, University of Maine Orono
- Brianna Harriman, University of Maine Orono
- Allie Hull, University of Maine Orono
- Jeremy Miller, University of Maine Orono
- Kennen Bean, University of Maine at Presque Isle
- Jackman Daigle, University of Maine at Presque Isle
- Aidan Curran, University of New England
- Fritz Van Winkle, University of New England
Photo Caption: Left to right in the front row: Brandon Sadowski, Allie Hull, Joelle Daigneault, and Kennan Bean. Left to right in the back row: Logan Welch, Jackman Daigle, Jacob Chovinard, Jeremy Miller, Brianna Harriman, and Aidan Curran.
Please note that Brynn Dzengelewski and Fritz Van Winkle are not present in this photo.
Visit the Maine AHPERD website for highlights and resources from the Maine AHPERD 80th Annual Conference that was held from November 2-4, 2025.
