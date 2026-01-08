Maine Association for Health, Physical Education, Recreation, and Dance Announces 2025 Awardees

The Maine Association for Health, Physical Education, Recreation, and Dance (Maine AHPERD) has announced the recipients of its 2025 Teacher of the Year awards, as well as recognition awards for Individual and Community Partner Organizations and Outstanding Future Professionals in the areas of Health Education and Physical Education.

These awards recognize exemplary health education, physical education, and adapted physical education teachers, professionals, and students who have demonstrated outstanding dedication to their students and/or the profession. Find more information about the awards here.

The 2025 Maine AHPERD award recipients are as follows:

Adapted Physical Education

Teacher of the Year

Rose Prest-Morrison

Sacopee Valley Elementary School

Elementary Physical Education

Teacher of the Year

Bryan Shaw

Easton Elementary School

Middle School Physical Education

Teacher of the Year

Matthew Downs

Ellsworth Elementary/Middle School

Middle School Health Education

Teacher of the Year

Karyn Bussell

Skowhegan Area Middle School

High School Health Education

Teacher of the Year

Sarah Rose

Poland Regional High School



In addition to providing Teacher of the Year awards, Maine AHPERD also recognizes individuals and community partner organizations who serve as strong supporters of the Maine AHPERD mission.

The 2025 honorees include:

Recreation Professional Award

Aimee Vlachos

University of New England

Dance Professional Award

Emma Campbell

Thornton Academy

Community Award

Lee Anne Dodge

Drug-Free Community Coalition: SoPo Unite



This year, Maine AHPERD also honored twelve distinguished students hailing from five Maine institutions of higher learning as 2025 Outstanding Future Professionals in health education and physical education:

Jacob Chovinard, Saint Joseph’s College of Maine

Brandon Sadowski, Saint Joseph’s College of Maine

Logan Welch, Saint Joseph’s College of Maine

Joelle Daigneault, University of Maine at Farmington

Brynn Dzengelewski, University of Maine Orono

Brianna Harriman, University of Maine Orono

Allie Hull, University of Maine Orono

Jeremy Miller, University of Maine Orono

Kennen Bean, University of Maine at Presque Isle

Jackman Daigle, University of Maine at Presque Isle

Aidan Curran, University of New England

Fritz Van Winkle, University of New England

Photo Caption: Left to right in the front row: Brandon Sadowski, Allie Hull, Joelle Daigneault, and Kennan Bean. Left to right in the back row: Logan Welch, Jackman Daigle, Jacob Chovinard, Jeremy Miller, Brianna Harriman, and Aidan Curran.

Please note that Brynn Dzengelewski and Fritz Van Winkle are not present in this photo.

Visit the Maine AHPERD website for highlights and resources from the Maine AHPERD 80th Annual Conference that was held from November 2-4, 2025.