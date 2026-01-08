JetEffect Marks 25 Years in Aircraft Brokerage, Approaches 1000 Aircraft Transactions

Jeteffect Cofounder, Bryan Comstock stands in front of the “Wealthiest man in the world’s” private jet!

From startup to industry leader—JetEffect celebrates 25 years and approaches 1000 private jet transactions worldwide.

Aircraft brokerage is unregulated and therefore is fundamentally a trust business.” — Bryan Comstock

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- JetEffect, a U.S.-based aircraft brokerage and advisory firm, today announced its 25th year in business, having successfully completed more than 900 aircraft transactions since its founding.Over the past quarter century, JetEffect has represented buyers and sellers across turboprop, light, midsize, super-midsize, and long-range business jets, guiding clients through multiple economic cycles and shifting market conditions. The firm has built its reputation on disciplined execution, market knowledge, and long-term client relationships.A defining characteristic of JetEffect’s longevity has been the stability of its team. More than half of the firm’s employees have been with the company for over 20 years, an uncommon level of continuity in the aircraft brokerage industry. This depth of experience allows JetEffect to provide consistent, senior-level advisory services throughout every stage of a transaction.“Aircraft brokerage is unregulated and therefore is fundamentally a trust business,” said Bryan Comstock, Cofounder and Managing Director of JetEffect. “Our growth over the last 25 years has not come from chasing volume, but from protecting our clients’ interests, maintaining discretion, and standing behind every transaction we close—regardless of market conditions.”In addition, JetEffect is an International Aircraft Dealer Association (IADA)-accredited aircraft dealer and a proud member of the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) and the National Aircraft Finance Association (NAFA), underscoring the firm’s adherence to rigorous industry standards and its leadership within the global business aviation marketplace.JetEffect’s transaction history reflects a focus on advisory-driven brokerage rather than transactional sales, with many clients returning for multiple acquisitions and dispositions over the course of their aviation ownership lifecycle.As JetEffect enters its next chapter, the firm remains committed to the principles that have defined its success for 25 years: experienced representation, transparent guidance, and long-term stewardship of client relationships.About JetEffectFounded in 2001, JetEffect is a U.S.-based aircraft brokerage and advisory firm specializing in the sale, acquisition, and consultation of business aircraft worldwide. With more than 900 completed transactions and a veteran brokerage team, JetEffect provides clients with independent, experience-driven guidance across all segments of the business aviation market.

