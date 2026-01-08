January 8, 2026 - Nevada Division of Insurance Recovers Over $9.6 Million for Nevadans

Contact: Drew Pearson, Public Information Officer

Nevada Division of Insurance Recovers Over $9.6 Million for Nevadans in 2025

[CARSON CITY, NV] — The Nevada Division of Insurance (Division) is pleased to announce that its Consumer Services section has recovered over $9.6M for Nevada consumers during Calendar Year 2025. The Consumer Services team investigated and closed 3719 complaint cases in 2025.



The Division’s Consumer Services team investigates thousands of consumer complaints annually, assisting Nevadans in resolving disputes with their insurance providers. These efforts often result in financial recoveries for consumers, ensuring they receive the benefits and services owed under their insurance policies.

Consumers with questions or complaints regarding any type of insurance, including auto, home, health, life, commercial, service warranty, title, workers' compensation, surety bonds, or bail bonds, are encouraged to contact the Division for assistance.

To reach the Nevada Division of Insurance, call:

Northern Nevada: (775) 687-0700

Southern Nevada: (702) 486-4009

Toll-Free: (888) 872-3234

Email: cscc@doi.nv.gov

Consumers can also file a complaint online by visiting https://doi.nv.gov/Consumers/File-A-Complaint/.

About the Nevada Division of Insurance



The mission of the Nevada Division of Insurance is to protect the rights of Nevada consumers in their experiences with the insurance industry and to ensure the financial solvency of insurers. For more information about the Division of Insurance, visit DOI.NV.GOV or follow the Division on X (Twitter), Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube.





