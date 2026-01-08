Government finalises wording of the draft Act on Treaties and Other International Instruments

SLOVENIA, January 8 - The Government of the Republic of Slovenia has finalised the wording of the draft Act on Treaties and Other International Instruments. This area is currently regulated by the Foreign Affairs Act. However, due to the specific nature and evolving dynamics of international relations, separate legislation is needed to enable more rapid adaptation to new circumstances.

