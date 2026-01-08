Climate Change Meets High-Tech Intrigue in Richard Smith's Thrilling Debut Novel, 'WhiteGrass'

Richard Smith's “WhiteGrass” Delivers a Riveting Blend of Cli-Fi, AI Ethics, and Family Drama

NY, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prepare for a gripping ride into a near-future world with “WhiteGrass,” the debut technothriller by author Richard Smith. This fast-paced, heart-pounding novel explores the devastating impact of climate change, the promises and perils of advanced technology, and the emotional struggles of a family navigating a precarious future. With a sharp take on timely global issues and cinematic storytelling, “WhiteGrass” sets a new standard for eco-adventure and speculative fiction.“WhiteGrass” invites readers into a future made possible - and increasingly perilous - by groundbreaking nanotechnology. Centered on a family of brilliant scientists who develop a planet-saving innovation, the book chronicles their battle against corporate greed and political corruption. Their creation, a nanotech miracle that promises to restore and heal Earth’s climate, quickly becomes a target for global oligarchs seeking to weaponize it for their own gain.Drawing on his expertise as a developer, futurist, and climate change educator, Smith weaves hard science with an emotional, character-driven narrative that feels both thrilling and accessible to audiences of all backgrounds. A family-friendly yet intense read, “WhiteGrass” combines the themes of climate restoration, AI ethics, and moral responsibility while offering twists and turns that will leave readers breathless.“‘WhiteGrass’” is a near-future thriller where the race to heal Earth becomes a battle for humanity’s soul,” said Smith. “With young Lizzie’s coming-of-age story, emotional roller coaster twists, and an exploration of both the hope and fear AI brings, the book delivers an experience that’s both thrilling and thought-provoking. It’s hard science, but anyone can enjoy it.”The novel resonates deeply with today’s global challenges, including carbon capture, geoengineering, AI moral conscience, and family resilience amid turmoil. Smith’s meticulously researched backdrop and technothriller pacing draw comparisons to works like “The Ministry for the Future” by Kim Stanley Robinson and “The Water Knife” by Paolo Bacigalupi.Perfect for readers seeking a speculative fiction novel rooted in moral dilemmas, political intrigue, and futuristic science, the 279-page novel is great for adult ensemble SF-thriller readers, climate-tech audiences, young adults, and fans of AI ethics stories alike.“WhiteGrass” invites readers to meet androids that shape every aspect of human life, confront the moral dilemmas of our technological future, and follow a family that is both unstoppable and heartbreakingly vulnerable. More than just a book, it’s a call to reimagine the possibilities of technology and the climate crisis while keeping our humanity intact.“WhiteGrass” (ISBN: 9781966074625 / 9781966074618) can be purchased through retailers worldwide, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. The hardcover retails for $24.99, the paperback retails for $18.99, and the ebook retails for $2.99. Review copies and interviews with the author are available upon request.From the Back Cover:In 2048, humanity's survival is on the line. After a superstorm nearly destroys them, teenagers Jimmy and Lizzie Marshall push their nonscientist dad, Greg, to unleash WhiteGrass, a groundbreaking nanotech to fight climate change. With his AI expert wife, Ginny, they reprogram the world's most advanced humanoid, Valada, to help. But a powerful syndicate of oligarchs sets its sights on WhiteGrass.The Marshalls' mission takes on a dark turn when shadowy power brokers, led by the President of the United States herself, will stop at nothing-covert theft, blackmail, even violence-to control the technology that could save or subjugate nations. They deploy their own deadly android to seize the prize.The family must fight to save the technology but, most importantly, each other.About the AuthorDrawing on my expertise, I have crafted a near-future world for this technothriller, in which climate change is wreaking havoc on Earth and oligarchs fight for control of a brilliant technology. I am a futurist and developer with decades of experience working alongside scientists and engineers in fields like medical diagnostics, telecom, nanotechnology, AI, and climate change. I have been involved in all stages of product and market development, from ideation and research to design, manufacturing, and marketing, including creating companies. I grew up grew up in Virginia, raised a family there, and now I reside in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware—currently at sea level—where I teach courses on sea level rise. WhiteGrass is my first work of long form fiction. A prequel (The Iliad) is available now and I’m working on a sequel (Icarus Rising.)About Manhattan Book Group:Manhattan Book Group (“MBG”), located on Broadway in New York City, is a registered trade name of Mindstir Media LLC. MBG is widely known as a premier hybrid book publisher. We have combined the best of traditional publishing with the best of self-publishing to provide authors with the “best of both worlds” in a sense. To learn more about MBG, visit https://www.manhattanbookgroup.com/

