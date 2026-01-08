Marion Correctional Treatment Center (MCTC) Celebrates Accreditation and Licensure Mi...

Agency News

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA — Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) Director Chad Dotson today announced that Marion Correctional Treatment Center (MCTC) has undergone a successful re-accreditation from Joint Commission.

MCTC is now the first VADOC facility to be accredited by Joint Commission and licensed by the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services (DBHDS). In May 2025, MCTC was granted a three-year license from DBHDS for the acute care psychiatric and residential services provided by the facility.

“I am immensely proud of Warden Christopher Armes, Assistant Warden Jonathan Carico, and our dedicated corrections team at MCTC,” said Director Dotson. “Despite a full, comprehensive renovation at the facility and the specialized care needs of the patients whose mental health is managed at MCTC, they are consistently achieving outstanding results.”

About Joint Commission:

Joint Commission enables and affirms the highest standards of healthcare quality and patient safety for all. As an independent, nonprofit organization, Joint Commission inspires healthcare organizations across all settings to excel in providing safe and effective care of the highest quality and value.