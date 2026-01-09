Joe Bonamassa Offers a Final Preview of the Landmark, 32-Song Tribute B.B. King’s Blues Summit 100

Featuring Warren Haynes, Dion, Marc Broussard, Ivan Neville, Dannielle De Andrea & Josh Smith

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Joe Bonamassa returns today with Vol. V of B.B. King’s Blues Summit 100, unveiling the final five songs to be released ahead of the full album’s arrival on February 6th. Out now via KTBA Records, this latest installment completes the monthly rollout of the landmark centennial tribute, bringing together a powerful group of vocalists and musicians to honor the enduring legacy of B.B. King. Stream the Five New Tracks. The full 32-Track Album Arrives February 6th, 2026 – Pre-Order now.The release follows a wave of national attention for the project, including a recent CBS Mornings feature that explored Bonamassa’s personal history with King alongside the making of Blues Summit 100. Esquire featured the album in its list of the Most Anticipated Albums of 2026, alongside releases by The Rolling Stones, Lucinda Williams, Mumford & Sons, Lana Del Rey, Madonna, and more.The new volume features “Three O’Clock Blues” feat. Marc Broussard & Josh Smith, “How Blue Can You Get” feat. Warren Haynes, “Ghetto Woman” feat. Ivan Neville, and “Never Make A Move Too Soon” feat. Dion and “When My Heart Beats Like A Hammer” feat. Dannielle De Andrea. Together, the tracks spotlight King’s unmatched vocal catalog and emotional range, pairing timeless material with artists deeply connected to the spirit of the blues.Leading the release is “Three O’clock Blues,” B.B. King’s first ever single, reimagined here with Marc Broussard. “Marc is one of those dudes that can sing the phone book,” says producer Josh Smith. “When we tracked this song I immediately thought he would kill it. It was BB’s first ever single and the original vocal is out of sight. It had to be a world class singer to pull it off!!!”On “When My Heart Beats Like A Hammer,” Dannielle De Andrea delivers a commanding performance on one of King’s most demanding vocals. “Dannielle besides being a world class human is just a world class singer,” Smith says. “This is another amazing B.B. vocals that needed an amazing singer to do it justice. The band is crushing on this track as well.”“How Blue Can You Get,” famously captured on Live at the Regal, finds Warren Haynes stepping into one of the most revered moments in King’s catalog. “This song and the Live at The Regal version is a pillar of B.B.’s catalog,” Smith explains. “We needed someone serious to pull it off and Warren is that guy. Warren is one of the most talented and one of the kindest artists in the business without a doubt. He was so excited to do this track and it shows in the performance. A pure joy!!”Ivan Neville brings emotional weight and restraint to “Ghetto Woman,” a song whose subject matter remains as resonant today as when King first recorded it. “Ivan Neville is a true master,” says Smith. “His vocal here on one of B.B. 's greatest songs it is so emotional. Again, the subject matter is so impactful that it requires someone who can really convey those emotions. It honestly may be my favorite track. The mix is incredible and Lemar’s drum track is amazing.”The volume closes with “Never Make A Move Too Soon,” featuring Dion, whose lifelong connection to the blues shaped his approach to the song. “What more can be said about Dion? He’s a true legend,” Smith says. “He requested this as his all-time favorite B.B. song. It’s such a classic track with such a great vibe. Love the crowd noise and percussion and Joe’s solo and Marc Douthit’s sax solo are so great.”Produced by Joe Bonamassa and Josh Smith, B.B. King’s Blues Summit 100 was created with the full support of the Estate of B.B. King and The B.B. King Music Company. The project brings together an intergenerational cast of artists, each invited to interpret a song that held personal meaning for them, resulting in a wide-ranging portrait of King’s influence across blues, rock, soul, and beyond.Across its four volumes, the album features more than thirty guest artists, including Buddy Guy, Gary Clark Jr., Keb’ Mo’, Susan Tedeschi, Derek Trucks, Michael McDonald, Shemekia Copeland, Slash, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Marcus King, Larkin Poe, Joanne Shaw Taylor, Paul Rodgers, Aloe Blacc, and many others. The album’s title nods to King’s Grammy-winning 1993 release Blues Summit, reflecting the same collaborative spirit on an expanded scale.The project is rooted in Bonamassa’s own history with B.B. King, who first invited him on tour when he was just 12 years old. That early mentorship left a lasting impression and shaped Bonamassa’s approach to both music and community.While Vol. V completes the pre-release rollout, the full album will also feature previously unreleased recordings, including the highly anticipated collaboration on “The Thrill Is Gone” with Eric Clapton and Chaka Khan, along with additional tracks that have yet to be revealed. The 32-track album will be released digitally, as a double CD, and as a triple LP vinyl (180-gram) set on February 6th, 2026.The release arrives as Bonamassa continues an active global touring schedule. His 2026 U.S. Spring Tour launches this February, followed by a major European run highlighted by two nights at London’s Royal Albert Hall. A newly announced U.S. Summer Tour will bring Bonamassa to amphitheaters nationwide, with select dates featuring Gov’t Mule, JJ Grey & Mofro, and D.K. Harrell. Full tour details and ticket information are available at www.jbonamassa.com/tour-dates B.B. King’s Blues Summit 100 - Full TracklistDisc 1:1. Paying The Cost To Be The Boss feat. Christone “Kingfish” Ingram2. Don’t Answer The Door feat. Marcus King3. To Know You Is To Love You feat. Michael McDonald, Susan Tedeschi & Derek Trucks4. Let The Good Times Roll feat. Kenny Wayne Shepherd & Noah Hunt5. Sweet Little Angel feat. Buddy Guy6. When It All Comes Down (I’ll Still Be Around) feat. Larry McCray7. When Love Comes To Town feat. Slash, Shemekia Copeland & Myles Kennedy8. The Thrill Is Gone feat. Chaka Khan & Eric Clapton9. Watch Yourself feat. Jimmie Vaughan10. Why I Sing The Blues feat. Bobby Rush11. Sweet Sixteen feat. Jimmy Hall & Larry Carlton12. Don’t You Want A Man Like Me feat. Larkin Poe13. I’ll Survive feat. Keb’ Mo’14. Heartbreaker feat. Trombone Shorty & Eric Gales15. There Must Be A Better World Somewhere feat. George Benson16. Chains And Things feat. Gary Clark Jr.Disc 2:1. How Blue Can You Get feat. Warren Haynes2. You Upset Me Baby feat. Chris Cain3. Ghetto Woman feat. Ivan Neville4. Night Life feat. Paul Rodgers5. Ain’t Nobody Home feat. Jade MacRae & Robben Ford6. Bad Case Of Love feat. Joanne Shaw Taylor7. Never Make A Move Too Soon feat. Dion8. Three O’Clock Blues feat. Marc Broussard9. Think It Over feat. Train & Chris Buck10. It’s My Own Fault feat. Kim Wilson11. Every Day I Have The Blues feat. D.K. Harrell12. Please Accept My Love feat. John Nemeth13. So Excited feat. Aloe Blacc14. When My Heart Beats Like A Hammer feat. Dannielle De Andrea15. Playin’ With My Friends16. Better Not Look Down feat. Kirk FletcherU.S. SPRING TOUR 2026February 21 – South Bend, IN – The Morris Performing Arts CenterFebruary 23 – Cedar Rapids, IA – Paramount TheatreFebruary 25 – Madison, WI – Overture Center for the ArtsFebruary 27 – Peoria, IL – Prairie Home Alliance TheaterFebruary 28 – Cincinnati, OH – Taft TheatreMarch 2 – Wilkes-Barre, PA – F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing ArtsMarch 4 – Springfield, MA – Springfield Symphony HallMarch 6 – Westbury, NY – Flagstar at Westbury Music FairMarch 7 – Pittsburgh, PA – Benedum CenterMarch 8 – Red Bank, NJ – Count Basie Center for the ArtsMarch 10 – Reading, PA – Santander Performing Arts CenterMarch 11 – Virginia Beach, VA – Sandler CenterMarch 13 – Durham, NC – DPACMarch 14 – Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness ArenaMarch 17 – Knoxville, TN – Knoxville Civic AuditoriumMarch 19 – Huntsville, AL – VBC Mark C. Smith Concert HallMarch 20 – Macon, GA – Atrium Health Amphitheater w/ special guest Christone “Kingfish” IngramMarch 21 – Clearwater, FL – The BayCare Sound w/ special guest Christone “Kingfish” IngramMarch 25-29, 2026 – Miami, FL – Keeping The Blues Alive at Sea XIApril 10-12, 2026 - Miramar Beach, FL - Sound Wave Beach WeekendU.S. SUMMER TOUR 2026June 26 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts w/ special guest JJ Grey & Mofro & D.K. HarrellJune 27 – Atlantic City, NJ – Ocean Casino ResortJune 28 – Newark, NJ – New Jersey Performing Arts CenterJuly 29 – Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap w/ Gov't MuleJuly 31 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater w/ Gov't MuleAugust 1 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion w/ Gov't MuleAugust 3 – Hyannis, MA – Cape Cod Melody TentAugust 5 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater w/ special guest JJ Grey & MofroAugust 7 – Selbyville, DE – Freeman Arts PavilionAugust 8 – Baltimore, MD – Pier Six Pavilion w/ Gov't MuleAugust 9 – Youngstown, OH – The Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre w/ Gov't MuleAugust 12 – Highland Park, IL – Ravinia Festival in Highland Park, ILAugust 14 – Interlochen, MI – Kresge Auditorium w/Gov’t MuleAugust 15 – Welch, MN – Treasure Island Resort & Casino w/ Gov't MuleAugust 16 – Lincoln, NE – Pinewood Bowl Theater w/ Gov't MuleAugust 19 – Cheyenne, WY – Cheyenne Civic CenterAugust 21 – Salt Lake City, UT – Eccles TheaterAugust 23 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks AmphitheatreABOUT JOE BONAMASSABlues-rock superstar Joe Bonamassa is one of the most celebrated performing musicians of today. As a five-time GRAMMY-nominated artist and 15x Blues Music Award Nominee (4-time winner), he achieved his 29th No.1 album on the Billboard Blues Chart with his highly acclaimed 17th studio album Breakthrough, which has been described as his most adventurous and genre-defying album to date. Only in his 40s, Bonamassa has become a living legend with an astounding multi-genre catalog. He has released more than 50 albums, including studio and live recordings, as well as collaborative albums with his adventurous side projects: Black Country Communion and Rock Candy Funk Party.A prolific writer who is always on the hunt to expand his eclectic musical horizons, Bonamassa has a limitless work ethic, whether it’s in the studio, on the road, or working with other artists to spur new music. In recent years, he has produced an immense number of albums including Joanne Shaw Taylor, Marc Broussard, Larry McCray, Jimmy Hall, Robert Jon & The Wreck and others for his independent labels Journeyman Records and KTBA Records, and has also launched Journeyman LLC, a full-service artist management, record label, concert promotion, and marketing company that builds awareness for independent artists worldwide. Visit http://www.jbonamassa.com for more information.For more information, please contact Jon Bleicher at Prospect PR[jon@prospectpr.com, 973.330.1711]

