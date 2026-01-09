‘Planted with Sara Payan’ Podcast Announces Distribution Partnership With High Times Magazine and 2nd EMJAY Award Win

Sara is the real deal; a sharp journalist with deep roots in the community. We’re excited to bring ‘Planted’ into the High Times universe...” — Editor-in-Chief of High Times, Javier Hasse

BAY AREA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The “ Planted with Sara Payan ” podcast announces a distribution agreement with the legendary High Times Magazine . This strategic alliance is the result of synergy rooted in culture, creativity, respect, and the goal to reach, educate, and entertain a larger audience.Sara Payan recently won “Content Creator of the Year” for the second consecutive year at The EMJAYS International Cannabis Awards, held in association with MJBizCon. The podcast delves deep into the world of cannabis, featuring intriguing and enlightening interviews with celebrities, politicians, industry experts, medical professionals, and advocates. Sara is a noted cannabis educator, strategic consultant, and public policy advocate, with nearly two decades of cannabis industry expertise. She has over 18,000 hours of experience guiding and educating the public. Rick Steves, travel writer and advocate, stated she is “the best reporter covering cannabis I’ve met.”Owner and Publisher of High Times Magazine, Josh Kesselman, says, “Sara’s show is smart, real, and it fits what we’re building at High Times. You can feel the heart in it, and you learn something every time.” Javier Hasse, Editor-in-Chief of High Times, added, “Sara is the real deal; a sharp journalist with deep roots in the community. We’re excited to bring ‘Planted’ into the High Times universe as part of a bigger push to grow our network with high-quality storytelling and the best creators in cannabis.”The distribution will include YouTube , Instagram, X, and Facebook. Some notable upcoming guests you can tune into are: Rick Steves, Josh Kesselman and Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett.Since 2019 "Planted" has been a labor of love. “This syndication opportunity and our second EMJAY award win for 'Content Creator of the Year' 2025 let us know we’re still on the right track. Our dedication to educate, inform, discuss important policy changes, amplify viewpoints from the business and health sectors, highlight advocacy movements, and provide a platform to hear from esteemed experts and entertainers will continue to be our priority. We are so grateful for all those who enjoy the podcast,” explains Host of “Planted with Sara Payan," Sara Payan.About "Planted with Sara Payan" :“Planted with Sara Payan" is a leading cannabis education podcast hosted by Sara Payan, a renowned cannabis educator, respected industry consultant and public policy advocate, and two-time EMJAY award-winner. The show features interviews with celebrities, luminaries and advocates in the cannabis industry, providing listeners with valuable insights and information on cannabis and its benefits.For more information, visit https://plantedwithsara.com About High Times Magazine:High Times is the definitive resource for all things cannabis. From cultivation and legalization, to entertainment and culture, to hard-hitting news exposing the War on Drugs, High Times has been the preeminent source for cannabis information since 1974. It is available through magazines, websites, apps, podcasts, and their live sponsored events: the Cannabis Cup and the Business Summit conference.For more information, visit https://hightimes.com/

