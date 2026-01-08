Port Jersey Logistics Network Tees Up Exciting Partnership with PGA TOUR Golfer Hank Lebioda

CRANBURY, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Port Jersey Logistics Network, the powerhouse in warehousing, transportation, and end-to-end supply chain solutions, is thrilled to announce a new partnership with PGA TOUR star Hank Lebioda becoming a brand ambassador. Just like a perfectly executed drive down the fairway, this collaboration is set to deliver precision, reliability, and a whole lot of forward momentum!Hank Lebioda, an Orlando, Florida native and Florida State University standout, is back on the PGA TOUR for the 2026 season after a dominant performance on the Korn Ferry Tour—capped off with his first victory at The Bahamas Golf Classic. Known for his smooth lefty swing, unwavering determination, and ice-cool demeanor under pressure, Hank embodies the kind of hustle and teamwork that powers the Port Jersey Logistics Network every day."We're beyond excited to welcome Hank to the PJLN family," said Jeff Ramella, CEO and President of the Port Jersey Logistics Network. "In logistics, it's all about getting goods from point A to point B flawlessly—on time, every time. Hank does the same on the course: precise, efficient, and always delivering when it counts. Whether we're moving freight across the US or Hank's sinking birdies on tour, we're both in the business of making things flow smoothly!"Hank Lebioda added, "I am excited to begin this partnership with Port Jersey Logisitics. The time I spent with Jeff and his team during the off-season gave me a great understanding of the complexities of their business and how hard they work. I am very excited to represent a great brand, with strong and similar beliefs, on the greatest TOUR in the world.”As part of the sponsorship, the Port Jersey Logistics Network logo will be prominently featured on Hank's apparel throughout the 2026 PGA TOUR season. Fans can look forward to seeing this dynamic duo in action, from the fairways to the warehouses.As part of the partnership with Hank, the Port Jersey Logistics Network partnership will be involved in charitable initiatives with the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation, a foundation near and dear to Hank’s heart.About Port Jersey Logistics NetworkPort Jersey Logistics Network delivers seamless supply chain solutions with warehousing, distribution, transportation, and dedicated operations across the United States and beyond. Built on trust, hustle, and teamwork since 1954, we're the go-to partner for businesses that demand speed without chaos and scale without compromise. Learn more at pjlnetwork.com.Fore! This partnership is officially underway. 🚀⛳

