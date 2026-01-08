Cheer Athletics Leaders Take Dallas Drive into Pro Cheer League’s Inaugural Event

Pro Cheer League's Dallas Drive in Cheer Athletics

The Pro Cheer League launches its first-ever event January 16 as Cheer Athletics leaders guide Dallas Drive into a new era of professional cheer.

The Pro Cheer League represents the next evolution of our sport.” — Brad Habermel

PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new chapter in cheerleading is officially underway.On January 16, 2026, the Pro Cheer League will host its first-ever live competition in Indianapolis, Indiana, marking a defining moment for the sport and its athletes. Designed to elevate cheerleading into a professional competitive format, the league’s debut event represents years of vision, collaboration, and momentum coming together on one national stage.At the heart of this inaugural moment is Dallas Drive , one of the league’s founding teams, led by Cheer Athletics owners Brad Habermel, Angela Rogers, and Jody Melton. Together, the trio brings decades of championship experience, athlete development expertise, and industry leadership into this next evolution of cheer.A Professional Platform Built for the Sport’s BestThe Pro Cheer League was created with a clear purpose — to give elite cheer athletes a professional pathway that mirrors the structure, preparation, and performance standards seen in other major sports.Unlike traditional competitive formats, the league introduces a model centered on:City-based teamsProfessional-level training and preparationHigh-impact, head-to-head competitionIncreased national visibility for athletes and coachesThe January 16 event in Indianapolis will serve as the league’s official introduction to fans, athletes, and the broader sports community — setting the tone for what professional cheer can become.Leadership with Deep Roots in ExcellenceDallas Drive’s leadership reflects the foundation on which the Pro Cheer League is being built.Brad Habermel, Angela Rogers, and Jody Melton are not only longtime leaders within Cheer Athletics — they are architects of modern competitive cheer. Their involvement signals both credibility and continuity as the sport expands into new territory.“This is an exciting moment for cheerleading,” said Brad Habermel, Co-Owner of Cheer Athletics and Team Manager for Dallas Drive.“The Pro Cheer League represents the next evolution of our sport. It creates space for elite athletes to continue competing at the highest level while pushing cheer forward in a powerful, professional way.”Why the First Event MattersThe Pro Cheer League’s inaugural competition is more than a single event — it’s a statement about the future of the sport.It highlights:The growing demand for professional opportunities beyond youth and collegiate cheerThe depth and readiness of elite cheer talent across the countryA sustainable pathway for athletes to continue performing at the highest levelFans attending or following the January 16 event can expect high-energy performances, innovative choreography, and the same intensity that has defined elite cheerleading for decades — now presented through a professional lens.Looking AheadAs Dallas Drive prepares to take the floor in Indianapolis, Cheer Athletics stands firmly behind a league that honors the discipline, athleticism, and passion of cheerleaders worldwide.The Pro Cheer League’s launch represents a turning point — expanding what’s possible for athletes, coaches, and the sport itself.For more information about the Pro Cheer League and its inaugural event, visit https://procheerleague.com To learn more about Cheer Athletics and its programs nationwide, visit https://cheerathletics.com About Cheer AthleticsCheer Athletics is one of the most accomplished and respected organizations in All Star cheerleading. Known for elite training, athlete development, and a culture rooted in excellence, Cheer Athletics continues to lead the sport forward — on and off the mat.About the Pro Cheer LeagueThe Pro Cheer League is the first professional cheerleading league of its kind, created to showcase the best athletes and coaches in a premier competitive format while elevating cheerleading on a national stage.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.