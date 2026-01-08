City offering drop-in clinics for 2025 Vacant Unit Tax declarations

HAMILTON, ON – Starting next week, the City of Hamilton will offer in-person, drop-in clinics in Senior Centres across Hamilton, where staff will provide personal assistance to help residential property owners complete their annual Vacant Unit Tax declaration accurately and on time.

No reservations are required. Residential property owners just need to bring their Notice to Declare Letter or most recent property tax bill, which contains the roll number and access code needed to complete their declaration. Clinics will be hosted at the following locations, dates and times.

Vacant Unit Tax Drop-In Clinic Schedule:

Wednesday, January 14, 2026

Thursday, January 15, 2026

Friday, January 16, 2026

Wednesday, January 21, 2026

Thursday, January 22, 2026

Friday, January 23, 2025

All residential property owners are required to declare the occupancy status of their properties for the 2025 tax year by April 15, 2026. Failure to submit a declaration by the deadline will result in the residential unit being deemed vacant and the Vacant Unit Tax will be applied.

Full details on the different ways that residential property owners can submit a declaration, including online, via phone, email and by mail, are available online at hamilton.ca/VacantUnitTax.

Additional drop-in clinics will be added across Hamilton during the declaration period. Residents are encouraged to visit hamilton.ca/VacantUnitTax in early 2026 to learn more.

Quick Facts: