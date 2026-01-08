TMG Yacht Group Launches with 'Relaxed Elegance' Ethos, Offering Unparalleled Luxury Experiences on the Water

First in the Fleet: The Minted One (60 Foot, Fully Staffed Catamaran style vessel with accommodations for up to 12 passengers)

TMG Yacht Group introduces luxury yacht charters, offering first-class experiences from the Virgin Islands. Relaxed elegance & togetherness is our main mission.

Whenever I step on a boat and experience being on the water, my blood pressure immediately drops and I feel like I can breath and think more clearly.” — Founder & CEO, Damon Mintz

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Mintz Group is excited to announce the launch our newest company in the Luxury Brand: TMG Yacht Group . TMG Luxury Brands is creating a new definition in the world of luxury called “ Relaxed Elegance ” that will be embodied throughout the TMG Yacht Group by providing luxury yacht charters throughout the Caribbean and expanding globally. Under the leadership of Founder & CEO Damon Mintz, an avid boater himself, TMG Yacht Group aims to provide a first-class experience for those seeking relaxation and adventure, alongside the ones who matter most: family and friends.“Whenever I step on a boat and experience being on the water, my blood pressure immediately drops and I feel like I can breath and think more clearly” says Damon, emphasizing the transformative power of water. And it is this feeling that has inspired the launch of the TMG Yacht Group so that others may experience the same. TMG Yacht Group is committed to offering the experience of relaxed elegance through featuring top-notch yachts, exceptional service, and stunning locations like the Virgin Islands and other Caribbean destinations.The inaugural yacht in TMG Yacht Group fleet is the Lagoon 60, aptly named Minted One, which currently resides in the breathtaking aqua blue waters of the Virgin Islands. This luxurious vessel is equipped with all the modern amenities and offers the opportunity for exploration and adventure on the island.TMG Yacht Group has already celebrated its first successful charter at the end of 2025, marking a promising beginning for the company. The partnership between Damon Mintz and Judd Mintz, co-owners of the flagship yacht, Minted One, signifies a commitment to excellence and a shared passion for creating unforgettable experiences on the water.In 2026 and beyond, TMG Yacht Group will look to add to our fleet of luxury catamaran-style vessels as well as other yacht classes and destinations for those to experience the relaxed elegance that TMG Luxury Brands provides.For more information about TMG Yacht Group and to book a charter, please visit tmgyachtgroup.com or contact the below.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.