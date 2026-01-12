Rocking Horse Ranch Resort Takes the Reins on Inclusion with Autism Certification from IBCCES

Becoming a Certified Autism Center™ is simply the next step in solidifying our commitment to providing a place for all to create memories.” — Steve Vittoria, director of marketing at Rocking Horse Ranch

HIGHLAND, NY, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) awards the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) designation to Rocking Horse Ranch Resort, recognizing the four-season, family-friendly resort’s dedication to creating memorable experiences for every guest to enjoy when visiting the ranch. To earn this certification, guest-facing staff completed autism and sensory training to equip them with understanding of best practices to welcome and support autistic and sensory-sensitive guests and their families, giving every visitor the opportunity to experience the joys Rocking Horse Ranch has to offer.

"Rocking Horse Ranch has always prided itself on welcoming guests of all abilities. Becoming a Certified Autism Center™ is simply the next step in solidifying our commitment to providing a place for all to create memories," says Steve Vittoria, director of marketing at Rocking Horse Ranch.

Investing in specialized autism training empowers resort staff with the knowledge and confidence to better support all visitors, ensuring more inclusive and more enjoyable experiences for families. IBCCES certification also helps organizations improve overall operational efficiency by streamlining operations and reducing friction points, such as standardizing processes and reducing crisis situations. In addition to empowered staff, guests feel the ongoing impact of training, resulting in increased loyalty and guest satisfaction. Certification fosters a strategic, big-picture impact that transcends quarterly results and fundamentally strengthens the brand by enhancing the organization’s reputation and differentiation and creating a culture of excellence, all working together to build long-term organizational value.

“Rocking Horse Ranch’s commitment to becoming a Certified Autism Center™ reflects a genuine dedication to creating meaningful experiences for every guest who walks through its doors. This certification isn’t just a milestone; it’s a long-term investment in operational excellence, guest satisfaction, and the continued success of Rocking Horse Ranch as a leader in accessible hospitality,” says Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman.

The Ranch provides customized horse experiences for its overnight guests. Whether it is a full-fledged trail ride or a meet, greet and groom experience, the Rocking Horse Ranch team looks forward to helping all of its guests create special memories & connections. This applies not only to horse adventures, but to all of the Ranch’s amenities and activities.

For more than two decades, IBCCES has been a leader in providing autism, sensory and neurodiversity training and certification for professionals worldwide, including those in healthcare, education, public safety, travel, and corporate sectors. As the only credentialing board offering these programs, IBCCES provides training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, along with long-term support, continuous learning, onsite reviews, and renewal requirements to ensure continued growth and lasting impact.

To further support inclusivity efforts, Rocking Horse Ranch is featured on the IBCCES Accessibility App, which is free to download. This app provides individuals with a variety of disabilities real-time guidance on certified destinations, sensory-friendly spaces, and tailored recommendations. By connecting users to accessible locations worldwide, the app helps ensure seamless, enjoyable experiences for everyone.

IBCCES also provides access to resources such as AccessibilityCertified.com and AutismTravel.com, free online tools for families that list certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met IBCCES certification requirements.

About Rocking Horse Ranch

Rocking Horse Ranch is an all-inclusive, family-friendly, four-season resort in New York’s picturesque Hudson Valley. Guests will enjoy horseback riding, indoor & outdoor pools & waterslides, tubing, boating, pony rides, rock climbing wall, as well as seasonal activities like skiing, ice skating and so much more-all included. The Ranch is family-owned and operated since 1958, with a focus on making family memories.

About IBCCES

Delivering the global standard for training and certification in the fields of autism, neurodiversity, and accessibility – IBCCES provides a series of certification programs that empower professionals to be industry leaders and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. For over two decades, IBCCES has been a global leader, setting the industry standard in autism and cognitive differences training. IBCCES works in over 111 countries and provides training in 8 languages, and its programs have been recognized around the world as the leading benchmark in training and certification.

In addition to individual certification programs, IBCCES partners with cities, destinations, and organizations on initiatives like the Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD) and Autism Certified City™ (ACC), ensuring autistic and sensory-sensitive residents and visitors feel welcomed and

safe. Destinations that achieve the CAD designation have completed a specialized program that ensures a multitude of recreation, hospitality and entertainment organizations have completed an autism and sensory-sensitivity training, certification and IBCCES facilities review process. The ACC designation expands on that program and includes IBCCES training and certification for the public safety, education, healthcare and workplace sectors.

IBCCES also created the Accessibility App, AutismTravel.com, and AccessibilityCertified.com – free resources for individuals with a variety of neurodiversities and disabilities, listing certified locations and connecting individuals to other resources and each other.

