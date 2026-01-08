The Design House Dominates 2025 'Best of Denton' Awards, Signaling a New Era of Vertically Integrated Luxury Remodeling

The Design House Denton, TX 10,000 SF Design Showroom

Best of Denton for Kitchens, Design, & Flooring-The Design House combines national acclaim with in-house fabrication and plumbing for a seamless experience.

Owning Stonemeyer and Haltex ensures total in-house control. Our 10,000 sq. ft. showroom and 2025 award sweep prove our dominance as Denton’s premier designer-led remodeling firm.” — The Design House Executive Leadership Team

DENTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Design House, North Texas’s premier vertically integrated transformation company, today announced an unprecedented sweep of the 2025 "Best of" awards, securing top honors in both Denton and Denton County. This landmark achievement, coupled with the firm’s new status as a Founding Partner with Community Impact Denton, solidifies its position as the regional leader in high-ticket, designer-led kitchen and bath remodeling A Sweep of Excellence Across Every Trade The Design House was named Best of Denton in four critical categories: Flooring, Interior Designer, Kitchen and Bath Remodeling, and Residential Plumbing (via its Haltex Plumbing arm). Simultaneously, the firm captured Best of Denton County honors for Home Renovation, Window Treatments, and Best Countertop Business for its in-house fabrication facility, Stonemeyer Granite.This comprehensive recognition validates The Design House’s "True One-Stop-Shop" model. While traditional contractors coordinate with fragmented subcontractors, The Design House maintains total in-house control over the entire transformation process. By owning Stonemeyer Granite and Haltex Plumbing, the firm eliminates the "blame game" common in the industry, offering a single point of accountability from the initial 3D rendering to the final plumbing connection.The 10,000 Sq. Ft. Immersive "Designer’s Playground" Central to the firm's success is its 10,000 sq. ft. showroom, which offers an immersive "Transformation" experience designed to remove risk from the design process. Rather than choosing from tiny samples, clients are invited into a "designer's playground" where they can see, touch, and coordinate every element under one roof."Our showroom is not a store; it is an immersive environment where you can stand in a model kitchen, lay a full Stonemeyer slab next to your flooring, and match it to a Farrow & Ball paint chip," said the leadership team at The Design House. "This experience removes the guesswork. When paired with our advanced 3D renderings, our clients in Argyle, McKinney, and Flower Mound see their total transformation before a single wall is moved".National Authority Meets Local Investment. The 2025 awards and the Community Impact Founding Partnership follow a year of significant national media attention. Floor Covering Weekly recently highlighted the firm’s deep expertise in luxury flooring—a category where The Design House serves as the primary "legacy" competitor to big-box stores, offering direct-buy value and a signature optional 5-year accidental protection plan. Additional features in Southern Living, Homes & Gardens, and The Spruce have showcased the firm’s remodeling and flooring expertise.A Strategic Partner for the Trade Beyond retail transformations, The Design House has become a vital "back-of-house" partner for the North Texas trade community:-Custom Builders: Rely on the firm as a "Selection Center" and a single-trade partner for flooring, countertops , and cabinets.-Interior Designers: Utilize the 10,000 sq. ft. showroom as their personal design library, trusting the "Designer & Trade Program" to protect their client relationships.-Realtors: Partner with the firm for high-ROI pre-listing updates and post-sale "Total Transformations" for their luxury buyers.The Financial Advantage of Vertical Integration The Design House leverages its vertical integration to offer a "Value Stack" that competitors cannot replicate. By buying direct from manufacturers and performing in-house fabrication, the firm eliminates extra markups. This luxury experience is made accessible through no-interest financing and secured by an optional 5-year accidental protection plan on materials, ensuring every project is a smart, long-term investment.About The Design House: Located in Denton, TX, The Design House is a vertically integrated, designer-led transformation company. As a Founding Partner of Community Impact Denton, the firm is committed to the North Texas community. With an immersive 10,000 sq. ft. showroom and in-house fabrication and plumbing divisions (Stonemeyer Granite and Haltex Plumbing), they specialize in high-impact renovations across Argyle, Flower Mound, and the greater North Texas area.

The Design House: One Team, One Process, Total Transformation

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.