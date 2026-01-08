Who Said Photography Announces Launch of New Online Store

Vancouver, BC – Who Said Photography is thrilled to announce the launch of its new online store, offering a curated selection of quality prints alongside a range of easy guides and tutorials to help beginners learn the basics, including camera settings, composition, lighting, and creative techniques.

From breathtaking Landscape Photography to shutter speed, ISO, aperture and the essential concepts for photographers at all levels, Who Said Photography leverages its founders’ 20 years of experience capturing nature’s light and writing photography from the Pacific Northwest to the deserts of Africa to share the magic and essential techniques of the art.

“Through photography, I have met fantastic people, experienced amazing things, and gone to places I never imagined. I wish everyone could experience the wonderful world of photography and produce something they can be proud of,” said the founder of Who Said Photography, Bob. “I am extremely enthusiastic about Digital Art and helping others Learn Photography. My goal for this website is both educational and informative.”

Who Said Photography delivers a unique experience that is both personal and educational, often coming from the perspective of Bob, who aims to help others grow their skills and master photography through learning about the latest photography techniques, gear reviews, and creative inspiration via the website’s active blog and Online Camera simulator.

A Vancouver Island photographer since 2006, Bob shares local location inspiration, such as forests, waterfalls, and wild landscapes, as well as interactive maps, parks, and hikes to encourage exploration and photographing beautiful landscapes.

Who Said Photography encourages photography enthusiasts wishing to Learn Forest Photography to visit the online store or the Etsy store (bobwildfineart.ca) to browse a curated selection of quality prints today.

About Who Said Photography

More Information

To learn more about Who Said Photography and the launch of the new online store, please visit whosaidphotography.com.

https://thenewsfront.com/who-said-photography-announces-launch-of-new-online-store/

https://whosaidphotography.com/

