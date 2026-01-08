SailSupply Announces Launch of New Website for Dutch Watersports Enthusiasts and Sailors

Leeuwarden, Netherlands – SailSupply, a leading European online store for sailors and other watersports enthusiasts, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new website, expertly optimised for the Dutch market.

Offering a more streamlined, user-friendly experience, SailSupply leverages its teams’ years of boating experience to showcase a variety of sailing products and accessories from the highest-quality, most trusted brands.

“Whether it is a competition (sailing) ship, a (sailing) yacht that makes long trips or short sailing holidays. At SailSupply, we offer you the speed and convenience of online shopping,” said a spokesperson for the company.

Committed to helping every sailor and watersports enthusiast find their ideal product that caters to their unique boating needs, SailSupply’s new website offers a wide range of categories. These include:

Sailing Clothes: This selection includes technical sailing clothing, hats and caps, sailing boots and children’s sailing clothes.

Sailing Boat: From sailing boat blocks, fall stoppers and fall conductors to boat pumps and compasses, SailSupply boasts the essential sailing products and accessories.

Boat: This includes anchors, navigation lighting, trailers, pumps, and engines.

Safety: SailSupply offers a range of essential safety products to ensure every sailor is prepared, including lifejackets, emergency beacons, safety ladders, and first-aid kits.

Maintenance: To help sailors keep their boats in top condition, the website offers key boat maintenance products, including glues, tape, cleaners, anti-slip products, performance coatings, and dehumidifiers.

In addition to its diverse product selection, SailSupply also offers visitors access to an in-depth blog where its experienced team share an array of practical tips and advice to enhance the boat and sailing experience.

SailSupply encourages sailors and watersports enthusiasts to visit its new website to browse its extensive selection today.

About SailSupply

SailSupply is a leading European online store for sailors and other watersports enthusiasts that offers a diverse range of essential boat accessories and products, along with an informative blog featuring helpful boat guides and topics.

More Information

To learn more about SailSupply and the launch of its new website, please visit https://www.sailsupply.nl/.

https://thenewsfront.com/sailsupply-announces-launch-of-new-website-for-dutch-watersports-enthusiasts-and-sailors/

P.J. Troelstraweg 147a

Leeuwarden

AA

Netherlands

+31 (0) 651 600 400

https://www.sailsupply.nl/

