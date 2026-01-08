Video Plus Print Brings Emotion to Print, Helping Brands Stand Out and Connect in 2026

A full showcase of Video Plus Print’s premium product range—Video Brochures, Video Mailers, Video Boxes, Video Folders, and Video Packaging—designed to create unforgettable brand experiences. Video Brochures bring stories to life by combining premium print with embedded video for a powerful, memorable brand experience. Video Mailers deliver high-impact messages directly to your audience with video that plays instantly upon opening. Video Boxes combine luxury packaging with powerful video content to create unforgettable unboxing experiences. What is a Video Brochure? At Video Plus Print, it’s where premium print meets HD video—delivering unforgettable brand experiences.

With high-impact video-in-print products, Video Plus Print creates deeper brand connections in a digital-first world.

Brands don’t just need impressions, they need impact. That’s why Video Plus Print creates tools that make your message unforgettable.” — Scott Manduck, CEO, Global Director at Video Plus Print

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In today’s crowded media landscape, where attention is fragmented and digital fatigue is increasingly common, a shift is taking place in how organizations communicate. Video Plus Print, headquartered in Orlando, Florida, is at the forefront of this evolution, introducing a new era of experience-led communication through a unique fusion of print and video.The company’s suite of solutions, including Video Brochures Video Boxes , Video Packaging, and Video Folders, is redefining the role of print in marketing and corporate storytelling. These innovative formats integrate high-definition video into printed materials, offering recipients a multi-sensory experience that begins the moment they open the piece.From enterprise boardrooms in New York to independent creative firms in Toronto, Video Plus Print’s technology is being adopted across industries for its ability to engage viewers beyond what static content allows. This format is not simply about delivering a message; it’s about creating a moment. The result is deeper engagement, improved message retention, and a more meaningful connection between brand and audience.As traditional print and digital campaigns face growing challenges, low open rates, content fatigue, and diminished recall, video-in-print offers an alternative that emphasizes interaction and human connection. When recipients engage with a Video Brochure that activates immediately upon opening, the experience shifts from passive consumption to active attention. In many cases, this leads to stronger follow-through, increased internal sharing, and greater long-term impact.Video Plus Print’s approach underscores a broader movement in communication: the transition from transactional messaging to immersive storytelling. While the product may be the carrier, it’s the experience that stays with the audience. And in an age where connection is increasingly hard to earn, this approach offers a meaningful way forward.Understanding the Shift in Engagement Strategy:Across Canada and the United States, organizations are adopting new tools to foster stronger connections with their audiences. At the center of this shift is a growing recognition that emotional resonance plays a critical role in communication effectiveness.Video Plus Print’s solutions are being implemented not just for their innovation, but for the impact they create in real-world applications.In the real estate sector, agents are enhancing the decision-making process by delivering personalized property tours through video-enabled brochures, allowing prospective buyers to engage with listings on their own time.Within healthcare, providers are incorporating Video Folders to support patient education, helping individuals better understand treatment pathways, medical procedures, or wellness plans through accessible, visual content.Retail environments have also seen an evolution, with luxury brands introducing Video Boxes as part of their product unveilings. These formats elevate the unboxing experience while conveying brand values and messaging in a way that is both tangible and memorable.In each case, the shift toward video-in-print reflects a broader demand for tools that prioritize clarity, personalization, and lasting emotional impact.Built for Lasting Impressions:The use of video-in-print technology has moved beyond novelty—it now plays a central role in how organizations communicate with intention and purpose. These are not temporary tactics or attention-seeking devices. They are experience-led tools that allow brands to connect meaningfully through physical media enhanced with motion and sound.Video Plus Print products are developed to create those moments of impact. Whether a lightweight Video Mailer intended for postal delivery or a custom-built Video Packaging unit designed for high-end product releases, each item integrates digital functionality into a premium print format.When opened, the video content begins automatically—without the need for setup or navigation. This immediacy ensures that the viewer’s attention is captured in the first critical seconds.Production options remain fully adaptable. Clients can specify everything from screen dimensions and battery capacity to tactile print finishes, branded inserts, and navigation elements. Whether the application requires a compact mailer or a sophisticated presentation kit, the result remains consistent: a seamless blend of technology and design that supports brand storytelling.More than technical execution, however, the true value lies in the emotional response these tools generate. In a media landscape where attention is fragmented, the ability to deliver a tactile, immersive, and personal experience has become an essential part of modern communication strategy.Video Plus Print has helped clients in all of these sectors and more. The latest technology in the video in print world, video plus print, has taken to the markets.• Real Estate• Finance• Healthcare• Automotive• Luxury Retail• Government• Tech & SaaS• Nonprofits• Education• B2B and B2C BrandsThese sectors are seeing quantifiable success. Brands report:• Up to 95% video completion rates• 3–7x higher engagement vs. traditional mail or email• Increased conversion on sales follow-ups• Shorter decision-making cycles• Improved brand recall and post-campaign impactA Canadian law firm implemented Video Brochures as part of their client onboarding strategy and observed their conversion rates increase significantly.In the United States, a national sportswear brand leveraged Video Mailers to reconnect with previously inactive customers—resulting in a 42% response rate.Meanwhile, a Vancouver-based startup utilized custom Video Boxes to support its investor outreach and successfully secured $5 million in funding.These outcomes reflect a broader trend: organizations across sectors are adopting video-in-print not for novelty, but because it drives measurable results.Why North American Brands Are Shifting Now:Post-pandemic marketing has changed. Consumers crave physicality. They want to touch, hold, and engage with what’s real. www.VideoPlusPrint.com offers that. But it goes further, it fuses the emotional power of video with the tactile reliability of high-end print.“We're not just selling print,” says the team at Video Plus Print. “We’re helping brands turn their message into a memorable moment. When someone opens a video brochure, they’re not reading, they’re experiencing. And that’s where the magic happens.”As brands look to stand out in an economy driven by attention, being remembered is no longer optional. It’s essential.Tailored to Fit Any CampaignWhether you’re running a product launch, reactivation campaign, franchise onboarding, client gifting, or executive proposal, Video Plus Print offers scalable options:• Video Brochures: Combine printed messaging with video in sleek hardcover or softcover designs.• Video Mailers: Lightweight and durable, perfect for direct mail and client re-engagement.• Video Boxes: Designed for unboxing luxury, these create an emotional reveal.• Video Packaging: Hybrid designs to hold samples, documents, inserts, and video screens.• Video Folders: Great for education, HR, presentations, and onboarding.All items start with low minimums (from 100 units) and are shipped worldwide. With in-house video formatting, templates, and mockups, the team ensures stress-free production from concept to doorstep.Global Trust, Local ExpertiseVideo Plus Print has delivered millions of units globally and is trusted by names like Google, Disney, Microsoft, Ford, Toyota, and DHL.But it’s not just for Fortune 500 companies.Small and mid-sized businesses across Florida, New York, California, Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta, and beyond are using Video Brochures to level the playing field and scale smartly.Their manufacturing power is global — with rapid fulfillment, factory-direct pricing, and local support.The Future Is Emotional Marketing:In an age where attention is currency, marketers must create more than campaigns — they must create experiences. www.VideoPlusPrint.com helps brands tell stories that don’t just inform — they stick.Consumers remember 80% of what they see and hear. But even more powerful? The feeling they get when something surprises them, connects with them, and stays with them.That’s the true impact of video-in-print. And it’s only just beginning.Conclusion:As the lines between digital engagement and physical interaction continue to blur, brands are searching for ways to create more memorable, meaningful connections. Video Plus Print sits at the intersection of both, offering an experience that blends storytelling, design, and innovation into a single moment that resonates.For businesses across North America, this isn't just about delivering information—it's about delivering emotion. And in a market where attention is fleeting, that kind of experience is what leaves a lasting impression.Whether used to onboard a client, launch a product, or rekindle a dormant connection, Video Plus Print products help brands show up in a way that’s both personal and unforgettable.To explore the possibilities, visit www.VideoPlusPrint.com

