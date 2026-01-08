NXT ART Foundation Debuts ATTUNE 1.0 in Los Angeles

Renderings of Attune 1.0, Courtesy NXT Art Foundation

Attune 1.0 Offers a New Model for Public Art across Los Angeles County on Valentine’s Day 2026—Free and Open to All

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Presented by NXT Art Foundation and Arup, and produced by Carmen Zella—Co-founder, NXT Art Foundation + Owner & Creative Director, NOW Art—Attune 1.0 is a first-of-its-kind public art platform designed to connect Angelenos through coordinated sound- and light-based works presented simultaneously across multiple locations. This Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2026, Attune unfolds across Los Angeles County, activating multiple sites in a free, family-friendly public art experience.EVENT DETAILS● Time: February 14, 4:30 pm - 7:30 pm● Locations*: Barnsdall Park, East Hollywood | Sycamore Grove Park, Northeast Los Angeles | Jesse Brewer Jr. Park, Exposition Park | Jane and Bert Boeckmann Park, Porter Ranch | Hansen Dam, Lake View Terrace | Leimert Park, South LA | Wende Museum's Glorya Kaufman Community Center | Culver City | Tongva Park, Santa Monica | Harvey Milk Promenade Park, Long Beach | Loma Alta Park, Altadena*confirmed sites as of January 7, 2026; this list is subject to additions and links direct to event coordinates● Cost: FREE and open to the public● Website: www.nowartpublic.com/project-attune/ ● EventBrite RSVP: www.eventbrite.com/e/attune-10-tickets-1926314280869 “Attune is the future of public art, a multidisciplinary cultural platform amplifying artists across disciplines and connecting us in a collective experience unlike anything before,” shares Carmen Zella. “I envision Attune expanding into a series that forever positions Los Angeles County as a trailblazer, a beacon of cultural inspiration when unifying, uplifting, and positive experiences are most needed. Art is a beacon of hope, a reminder that beauty exists in all of us, and that our connection to one another is the most powerful medium of all.”The event will feature interdisciplinary artists Miguel Atwood-Ferguson, Beatie Wolfe, Media Pollution, Sarah Rara, claire rousay, L.Frank, Qur’an Shaheed, Carmina Escobar, and Odeya Nini, each presenting unique sound-based works that invite audiences to slow down, listen deeply, engage, and connect with one another. In addition, light artists Emery C. Martin and Kerstin Larissa Hovland are creating light-based sculptural installations at each site.“Everyone has a valid and needed voice in this world, regardless if one is a trained musician or not, and this piece will make everyone sound sublime and in harmony. No one can silence us… Everyone's voice in society is relevant and has its own divine intrinsic beauty and worth,” shares Miguel Atwood-Ferguson.In Partnership with ARUP, Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs, KCRW, Arts Council for Long Beach, City of Santa Monica, NOW Art, and Los Angeles Recreation & Parks, Attune is guided by a dynamic group of advisors comprising HealthTunes, KCRW, dublab, LOOKOUT.FM, Music Mends Minds, Point C, Theater DNA, Push More Buttons, Music Changing Lives, Contemporary Cultura!.Attune is presented with the support of our sponsors, who include Mural Colors, Kinetic Lighting, Walmart Foundation, the Office of LA County Supervisor Janice Hahn, City of LA Councilmember Eunisses Hernandez (Council District 1), City of LA Councilmember Monica Rodriguez (Council District 7), City of LA Councilmember John S. Lee (Council District 12), Port of Long Beach, Downtown Long Beach Alliance, RBHU, Wende Museum’s Glorya Kaufman Community Center, and the Dudley T. Dougherty Foundation.“The City of Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs is proud to partner and support NXT Art Foundation to present Attune. The program unites Los Angeles and the greater region through the healing power of the arts. With 10 countywide activations, the program strongly supports DCA’s mission, ensuring access to the arts for all Angelenos,” says Daniel Tarica, General Manager of the City of Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs.ABOUT NXT ART FOUNDATIONNXT Art Foundation, is a trailblazing non-profit art organization based in Los Angeles. As the producer and creator of LUMINEX, this organization has demonstrated the power of public art as well as implementation of art and technology practices at scale. NXT Art’s progressive approach intersects art, architecture, technology and culture. They develop innovative contemporary public artworks, that are socially relevant and in a variation of art practices, including sculpture, performance, AR, digital media sometimes intermixing between these disciplines in radically accessible free public programming. Their mission is to awaken imagination in public space. They unite artists, technology, and communities to create art that inspires wonder, fosters dialogue, and redefine how we experience our shared environments.

Attune 1.0 Sizzle

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.