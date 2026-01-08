Morris County County Chamber to welcome noted futurist and keynote speaker Seth Mattison at Annual Meeting Feb 12

Seth Mattison

State of the Chamber and State of the County Addresses, William P. Huber Award and Business Catalyst Awards also to be featured

“Our Annual Meeting each year features a thought-provoking and educational keynote speaker...and provides attendees with an opportunity to learn about the chamber and county and to network.” — Meghan Hunscher, President

FLORHAM PARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Morris County Chamber of Commerce will welcome nationally recognized keynote speaker and future-of-work strategist Seth Mattison at its 105th Annual Meeting Friday, Feb. 12, at the Hanover Marriott Hotel in Parsippany, from 11 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Mattison’s speech is titled, “The Future-Ready: Strategies for Leading the Future of Work.”

Mattison is the founder of FutureSight Labs, where he works with organizations to help leaders and teams prepare for a rapidly changing world shaped by artificial intelligence, evolving workforce expectations, and new ways of working. A farm-kid-turned-futurist, he has spent more than two decades advising Fortune 500 companies and growth organizations on how to navigate transformation by aligning people, strategy, and technology.

Named one of the “Top 50 Keynote Speakers in the World” by Real Leaders Magazine, Mattison is known for blending practical insight, real-world examples and current research to help organizations turn uncertainty into opportunity. With Midwestern pragmatism and a global perspective, he focuses on how leaders can build adaptable, future-ready teams while keeping the human experience at the center of work.

“The future is what we make of it,” Mattison said. “I’m looking forward to exploring how Morris County leaders and organizations can take ownership of what comes next.”

In addition to Mattison’s keynote, Meghan Hunscher, chamber president, will provide a State of the Chamber address while Morris County Commissioner Director Stephen H. Shaw will give a State of the County address.

The Saint Clare’s Health William P. Huber Award for outstanding community leadership will be presented to Gary Fisch, founder and CEO of Gary’s Wine & Marketplace. His dedication to improving the quality of life in Morris County makes him a deserving recipient of this award. The Business Catalyst Awards will be presented to four exceptional business leaders whose business acumen is reflected in their impact on their clients, companies and the community.

“The chamber’s Annual Meeting each year features a thought-provoking and educational keynote speaker who enriches our audience with insight,” Hunscher said. “This year is no exception with renowned speaker Seth Mattison. In addition, the meeting provides our members and guests with a wonderful opportunity to learn more about the chamber and county, and to network and build new contacts that can help build their businesses. I look forward to seeing everyone there.”

To learn more or register, visit https://bit.ly/MorrisChamber105th.

