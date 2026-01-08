Next Day Access Columbus, Cincinnati, and Dayton Ohio: New Franchise Ownership and Locations

Next Day Access, a leading provider of accessibility solutions, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Next Day Access Central Ohio, and two new territories.

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Next Day Access, a leading provider of mobility and accessibility solutions, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Next Day Access Central Ohio, as well as two new territories: Next Day Access Cincinnati and Next Day Access Dayton, Ohio. All three locations are owned and operated by Casey Spiess.After working for nearly two decades in consumer goods and healthcare, Casey decided it was time to invest in his business ownership journey. His background, which includes sales and project management, made it clear that he needed to ensure he helps others. “I really like the idea of helping people live better and access their homes the way they want to,” said Casey. “This background and a willingness to work with my hands set me up to learn all aspects of the business.”Casey is eager to pour into his communities and provide the best solutions for their needs. “I believe strongly in earning the trust of the people we serve and the people I work with on a daily basis,” said Casey. “I’m looking forward to those first orders as the owner and figuring out how to be efficient in what we do.” His opening date for his Cincinnati and Dayton locations is January 8, 2026.About Next Day Access Central OhioNext Day Access Central Ohio will focus on providing accessibility and mobility solutions to individuals of all ages. They sell, deliver, and install accessibility and mobility products, such as wheelchair ramps, stairlifts, grab bars, wheelchair lifts, and more.To learn more about Next Day Access Central Ohio, contact their team at 937-746-4788 or visit https://www.nextdayaccess.com/columbus-oh About Next Day Access Cincinnati, OhioNext Day Access Cincinnati, Ohio will focus on providing accessibility and mobility solutions to individuals of all ages. They sell, deliver, and install accessibility and mobility products, such as wheelchair ramps, stairlifts, grab bars, wheelchair lifts, and more.To learn more about Next Day Access Cincinnati, Ohio, contact their team at 513-712-8707 or visit https://www.nextdayaccess.com/cincinnati-oh About Next Day Access Dayton, OhioNext Day Access Dayton, Ohio will focus on providing accessibility and mobility solutions to individuals of all ages. They sell, deliver, and install accessibility and mobility products, such as wheelchair ramps, stairlifts, grab bars, wheelchair lifts, and more.To learn more about Next Day Access Dayton, Ohio, contact their team at 937-719-8815 or visit https://www.nextdayaccess.com/dayton-oh About Next Day AccessNext Day Access is a national leader in providing accessibility and mobility solutions to residential and commercial customers. With a network of franchises across North America, Next Day Access is committed to offering the best solutions and services to help increase independence and maintain safe access.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.