Fountainhead Control Rooms Promotes Noah White to Director of Control Room Solutions

The Gastonia, NC. Real Time Crime Center (RTCC) The Anne Arundel Real Time Crime Center (RTCC) The Dunwoody PD Real Time Crime Center

Fountainhead Control Rooms, provider of mission-critical control room design / integration services, appointed Noah White as Director of Control Room Solutions.

Noah’s progression at Fountainhead mirrors the company’s development. His cross-market experience and collaborative approach position him well to guide our control room solutions as we grow.” — Jamie Clark, President of Fountainhead Control Rooms.

NORCROSS, GA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fountainhead Control Rooms , a provider of mission-critical control room design and integration services, today announced the appointment of Noah White as Director of Control Room Solutions.White joined Fountainhead in February 2018 and has held a variety of roles supporting the company’s growth and evolving capabilities. He began in inside sales before moving into control room sales and account management in 2019, where he worked closely with clients on complex, high-performance environments.Throughout industry-wide challenges beginning in 2020, White remained focused on supporting customers and advancing projects across a range of mission-critical applications. His experience includes both new construction and renovation efforts for process control environments—such as pulp and paper, chemical, and metals manufacturing—as well as work supporting aerospace and security-focused organizations.In 2021, White expanded his involvement in the Real-Time Crime Center (RTCC) and law enforcement markets, contributing to Fountainhead’s continued engagement in public safety projects and industry organizations, including the National Real Time Crime Center Association (NRTCCA). His current work spans turnkey control room design and integration for law enforcement, 911, process control, aerospace, and security operations.In his new role, White will lead Fountainhead’s control room solutions strategy, with a focus on delivering integrated environments that support operational performance, technology alignment, and operator needs.“Noah’s progression at Fountainhead closely mirrors the company’s own development,” said Jamie Clark, President of Fountainhead Control Rooms. “His experience across markets and his collaborative approach make him well suited to help guide our control room solutions as we continue to grow.”“I’m grateful for the opportunities I’ve had at Fountainhead and for the team I get to work alongside every day,” said White. “I look forward to continuing to support our clients and contributing to the evolution of our solutions as the company moves forward.”About Fountainhead Control RoomsFountainhead Control Rooms is a global provider of command and control room solutions, delivering leading-edge design and products for mission-critical and collaborative environments. From network operations centers and power and utility control rooms to military command centers and public safety facilities, we create purpose-built spaces that support people, processes, and technology at peak performance. With deep industry experience and a proven design methodology, we ensure ergonomic, human-focused solutions tailored to each client’s operational needs. Our markets include Network Operations Centers, Security Monitoring, Military & Government, Public Safety, Power & Utility, Process Control, Transportation, and Oil, Gas & Chemical.

Dunwoody PD Launches Real Time Crime Center

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.