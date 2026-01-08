District 5 Problem-Solving Court Partners with Nebraska Mediation Center to Advance Restorative Practices
In December 2025, Judge Christina Marroquin and team members from the Problem-Solving Court serving Colfax, Butler, and Saunders counties partnered with the Nebraska Mediation Center to receive training on enhancing restorative practices within their problem-solving court. The Rebuilding Relationships as a part of Recovery collaboration was made possible by a grant received by the Nebraska Mediation Center, led by Michele Lueders.
The grant will expand restorative practices that emphasize accountability, healing, and relationship-building for individuals impacted by past harmful behaviors. By integrating restorative approaches, participants are provided meaningful opportunities to address harm caused, repair relationships, and strengthen their path toward long-term success.
Funding provided by the grant offers a unique opportunity for this problem-solving court to enhance its rehabilitative efforts, reduce recidivism, and promote safer and healthier communities through collaboration, dialogue, and shared responsibility.
For additional information, please contact:
Sarah Ryba, Problem-Solving Coordinator
402-910-1550
Photo: District 5 Problem-Solving Court Team members, along with several affiliate mediators from the Nebraska Mediation Center.
