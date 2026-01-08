INVESTOR NOTICE: HEDGEHOG INVESTMENTS AND STRONGHOLD WEALTH PARTNERS LOSSES

Please Contact the Law Firm of KlaymanToskes for A Free and Confidential Consultation to Discuss Pursuing A Potential Recovery of Your Losses

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- National investment loss and securities law firm KlaymanToskes is continuing its investigation into Hedgehog Investments, LLC and its affiliated entities, including whether brokerage firms and financial advisors unsuitably recommended Hedgehog promissory notes and other private placement securities to investors. The law firm is also investigating Stronghold Wealth Partners and financial professionals involved in the sale or solicitation of Hedgehog investments.Investors who suffered significant losses as a result of a recommendation to invest in Hedgehog Investments by their broker/investment advisor should contact KlaymanToskes immediately at 888-997-9956 or by email at investigations@klaymantoskes.com for a free and confidential consultation to discuss potential recovery options.KlaymanToskes is continuing its investigation into whether investors were misled about the risks, use of proceeds, regulatory status, and liquidity associated with Hedgehog Investments, LLC and its affiliated entities. Hedgehog Investments allegedly raised tens of millions of dollars from investors, promoting annual returns typically ranging from 12% to 20%, with some offerings allegedly advertising returns as high as 49% over a two-year term.In May 2025, the Utah Division of Securities issued an Emergency Order to Cease and Desist (Case No. 2:2025cv00746) against Hedgehog Investments and affiliated individuals and entities, alleging, among other things, unlicensed activity, misrepresentations and omissions to investors, misuse of investor funds, and the offering of unregistered securities.Stronghold Wealth Partners, LLC, an Arizona-based firm, reportedly entered into a solicitor agreement with Hedgehog Investments and received transaction-based compensation of approximately 3.5% of invested principal for referred investors.Entities associated with Hedgehog Investments that appear to have offered securities to investors include the following:- Hedgehog Holdings I, LLC- Hedgehog Holdings II, LLC- Sunnyside Equity Holdings, LLCFinancial advisors and their firms must act in the best interest of their customers and are responsible for providing suitable investment advice. Investment firms may be held liable for any losses incurred by their customers if they fail to act in best interest of their customers, make unsuitable investment recommendations, misrepresent or omit material facts, and/or overconcentrate the customer’s portfolio in one particular investment, class, or market sector. Further, financial professionals and their firms cannot disregard a customer’s risk-tolerance when making investment recommendations or fail to conduct adequate due diligence.Investors who suffered significant losses in Hedgehog Investments, LLC or its affiliated entities are encouraged to contact attorney Steven D. Toskes at (888) 997-9956 or by email at investigations@klaymantoskes.com for a free and confidential consultation to discuss potential recovery options.About KlaymanToskesKlaymanToskes is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration and litigation on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. The firm has recovered over $600 million in Securities Litigation and FINRA Arbitration matters. KlaymanToskes has office locations in California, Florida, Nebraska, New York, and Puerto Rico.DisclaimerAttorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes. Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.ContactSteven D. Toskes, Esq.KlaymanToskes, P.A.+1 888-997-9956investigations@klaymantoskes.com

