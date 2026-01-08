'These conditions are unacceptable': RCP responds to HSSIB report on corridor care

The Royal College of Physicians has responded to the Health Services Safety Investigations Body (HSSIB) report into patient care in temporary care environments.

Dr Hilary Williams, clinical vice president at the Royal College of Physicians, said:

‘Despite the best efforts of staff and providers, patients across the NHS are receiving treatment in corridors and spaces that were never intended for care delivery. These conditions are unacceptable, and this HSSIB investigation rightly highlights serious concerns relating to patient safety, as well as their dignity and experience.

‘In our recent member survey, 94% of physicians who provided care in these temporary spaces over the summer months said that patients’ privacy and dignity were compromised. Physicians are seeing patients without access to the basics like food, water and privacy, while they themselves are experiencing moral injury and very real emotional trauma as they are often unable to provide basic care in these spaces.

‘The stark patient stories in today’s report, such as having difficult conversations in corridors and being unable to use the toilet, echo what RCP members tell us. It is heartbreaking to see patients showing such stoicism in these unacceptable conditions because they are conscious of staffing and health service pressures.

‘53% of respondents in our summer survey said patient safety was compromised in these spaces. Patients should expect and receive the highest standards of care, supported by staff who have the right equipment to identify deterioration early and reliable access to oxygen for patients who need it. This is what physicians want and spent years training to provide.

‘Corridor care risks fundamentally undermining the public’s trust in the health service. We must address issues with patient flow, capacity and take action to reduce the number of people becoming sick enough to need emergency admission in the first place.

‘The RCP calls again on the government to publish the data it has promised on corridor care without delay. This is a critical step in understanding the true scale and impact of this practice to help to bring it to an end.’