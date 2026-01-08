Office of the Governor – Flag Order – Gov. Green Lowers Flags to Honor the Life And Service of Hawaiʻi County Fire Chief Kazuo Todd
GOVERNOR GREEN ORDERS FLAGS LOWERED TO HONOR THE LIFE AND SERVICE OF HAWAIʻI COUNTY FIRE CHIEF KAZUO TODD
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
January 8, 2026
HONOLULU — Governor Josh Green has ordered that the United States flag and the Hawaiʻi state flag be flown at half-staff at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol, all state offices and agencies, and all Hawaiʻi National Guard facilities in honor of Hawaiʻi County Fire Chief Kazuo Todd, who died unexpectedly on December 14, 2025. Chief Todd’s funeral service and procession will be on January 10, 2026. Flags shall be lowered from sunrise on January 9 through sunset on January 11, 2026.
“Jaime and I extend our deepest aloha and sympathy to the Todd ʻohana,” said Governor Green. “Chief Todd dedicated his life to protecting our communities with courage, compassion and unwavering commitment. His leadership in his role as Chair of the State Fire Council strengthened the fire service across the state and inspired those he served. As we grieve this sudden loss, we also honor the legacy of selfless service he leaves behind.”
