Governor Abbott Appoints Crawford As Commissioner Of Insurance
TEXAS, January 8 - January 8, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Appointment
Governor Greg Abbott appointed Amanda Crawford as the Commissioner of Insurance for a term set to expire on February 1, 2027.
Amanda Crawford of Round Rock is the executive director of the Department of Information Resources and the State of Texas’ Chief Information Officer. She previously served as deputy attorney general for administration and general counsel at the Office of the Attorney General of Texas. She is a member of the State Bar of Texas and a past president of the National Association of State Chief Information Officers. Crawford received a Bachelor of Arts in Spanish from The University of Texas at Austin and a Juris Doctor from the University of Houston Law Center.
