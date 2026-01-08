Craft Creative Earns Six Golden Gavel Nominations for Premium Video Storytelling

This distinction is recognized across the legal marketing industry as one of its highest honors.

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Craft Creative, a premium video production company, has earned six nominations for the 2026 Golden Gavel Awards, one of the legal industry’s highest honors for excellence in legal advertising and marketing.

Hosted by The A-List, the Golden Gavel Awards recognize standout work across the legal marketing community, including film, video, audio, podcasts, digital strategy, website design, and out-of-home campaigns. For Craft Creative, these nominations reflect work they care deeply about. Work that keeps people watching, creates a feeling, and moves.

Each project begins with a feeling rather than a format. Before a camera rolls, the team at Craft Creative focuses on what the story should leave behind and how that emotional response could move an audience to act. From there, the production takes shape with intention, care, and discipline.

“The best compliment we hear is when someone says they didn’t realize how long they were watching,” said Eric Elliott, Founder and CEO of Craft Creative. “That’s when you know the story resonates. These nominations feel like a recognition for that kind of attention to our craft.”

2026 Golden Gavel Award Nominations

Craft Creative received nominations in the following categories:

- Film, Video, and Sound - Best TV Broadcast and Streaming Commercial (16 to 30 seconds)

- General - Best Mass Tort Advertisement

- Film, Video, and Sound - Best Podcast or Webisode

- Out of Home - Best Transit Campaign

- Digital - Best Blog (2 nominations)

- Digital - Best Website Design

Craft Creative is a subsidiary of VIP Marketing, a strategic growth partner helping law firms grow through digital strategy, SEO, PPC, brand strategy, and website development. Together, they combine their strategy and storytelling to operate as one system, built to earn the attention of their audiences and hold it.

To learn more about Craft Creative or start a conversation, visit wecraftcreative.com.

About Craft Creative

Craft Creative is a premium video production company based in Charleston, South Carolina, serving brands nationwide. As a subsidiary of VIP Marketing, Craft Creative specializes in high-performance video production, including law firm video production and legal marketing campaigns designed to drive recall, trust, and market presence.

About VIP Marketing

VIP Marketing is a legal marketing agency that helps law firms grow through strategy-led creative, branding, and digital marketing services, including SEO, paid media, and video-first campaigns designed for measurable market impact.

