Velada de Película Press Conference Set for January 16 in Los Angeles

Artist participating at the event

Media event on January 16, 2026 will feature Latin filmmakers and artists presenting the cultural event Velada de Película in Los Angeles

Honoring Latin and American filmmakers and artists while presenting Velada de Película as a cultural event taking place in Los Angeles.” — Velada de Película

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- This January, media professionals are invited to attend an in-person press conference announcing Velada de Película: Dinner, Dance, and Live Show , a Valentine’s Day cultural event celebrating independent cinema, live performance, and storytelling through film and music.The press conference will take place on Friday, January 16, 2026, at Hacienda Mariana, located at 11035 Long Beach Blvd #1, Lynwood, CA 90262. Media registration begins at 10:30 AM, followed by official remarks, artist appearances, and interview opportunities.Velada de Película is a cinematic-inspired evening dedicated to raising awareness for the film Felina: Un Grito en el Silencio, produced by Lina Felina and directed by legendary actor and filmmaker Miguel Ángel Rodríguez. The project highlights the power of independent film to address social realities while elevating artistic voices within the Latino community.The Valentine’s Day event, scheduled for February 14, 2026, in North Hollywood, will feature a full immersive experience including dinner, dance, and a live show with professional singers, dancers, and showgirls, creating a romantic and classic Hollywood-style atmosphere.Confirmed and invited participants for the press conference include filmmakers, performers, and cultural figures such as Lina Felina – CEO de Lina Felina TV, músico, productora de cine y conductora de radio dedicada a empoderar voces creativas a través de la música y los medios.Edgardo Eliezer – Actor y cantante internacional, nominado al Latin Grammy, con amplia experiencia en televisión, cine, teatro y música.Miguel Ángel Rodríguez – Legendario actor y director mexicano con más de 400 películas y numerosos premios internacionales.Marta Y. Pérez – Escritora galardonada, showgirl, campeona de baile de salón y fundadora de It Girls & Co Showgirls en Las Vegas.María Armenta – Reconocida showgirl de Las Vegas, actuando junto a Marta Y. Pérez.Pepe Reyes – La Voz del Pueblo, cantante conocido por sus presentaciones apasionadas y emotivas.Korina Lopez – Empresaria y cantante de Regional Mexicano, conocida como La Dama de la Banda, con apariciones en televisión nacional e internacional y presentaciones junto a artistas como Banda El Recodo, Lupillo Rivera y Banda MS.The press conference is designed to provide media with strong visual and audio coverage. Technical production will include professional microphones, a full sound system, and a dedicated audio console to ensure clear communication, interviews, and broadcast-quality sound for attending press outlets.Media attendees will have opportunities for one-on-one interviews, photography, and video coverage, as well as access to official press materials including event details, artist bios, and contact information.Media credentials are required. Members of the press may request accreditation in advance using the following form:Media Contact:GiovannaEmail: giovanna@heartofhollywood.comVelada de Película invites journalists, broadcasters, and digital media creators to be part of a cultural announcement that celebrates film, live art, and meaningful storytelling.Event Producer: Lina Felina www.lafelinaradiotv.com & Felinaungritoenelsilencio.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.