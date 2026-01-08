Parking Garage Adjacent to Kia Center to be Renamed ThreatLocker Garage

Parking Garage Adjacent to Kia Center Renamed ThreatLocker Garage

Central Florida-based ThreatLocker® serves the local community and beyond as a leader in cybersecurity

A leader in the cybersecurity space, we are excited to help ThreatLocker grow their brand further through the naming of the ThreatLocker Garage.” — Orlando Magic President of Business Operations Charlie Freeman

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The downtown Orlando parking garage, formerly known as GEICO Garage, has been renamed ThreatLocker Garage. ThreatLocker Garage is located across from Kia Center with two entrances off of South St. and Division Ave.

ThreatLocker, an Orlando-based cybersecurity leader, provides cutting-edge tools which allow companies to chart their own course free from cybercriminals. ThreatLocker continues to grow its existing partnership with the Orlando Magic to new heights through ThreatLocker Garage and as a team Champions of the Community (COTC) partner, while providing its market-leading Zero Trust Platform to help defend the Magic’s digital infrastructure.

"The Orlando Magic are thrilled to continue elevating its existing partnership with ThreatLocker," said Magic President of Business Operations Charlie Freeman. "A leader in the cybersecurity space, we are excited to help them grow their brand further through the naming of the ThreatLocker Garage. And as Magic COTC partners since 2023, our organizations share a commitment to the local community and look forward to seeing the partnership flourish through a collective commitment to Central Florida.”

ThreatLocker is one of the team's nine COTC partners. These partners represent a unique tier of brands with a shared commitment to the Central Florida community.

"As ThreatLocker has grown from a local startup into a leading global cybersecurity company, our roots in Central Florida remain at the core of our identity,” said ThreatLocker CEO and Co-founder Danny Jenkins. “The Orlando Magic’s long-standing support for local businesses has played an important role in our journey, and we are proud to make the ThreatLocker Garage the next step in our partnership."

ThreatLocker offers a cost-effective approach to cybersecurity using controls to prevent threats like ransomware. With a team of skilled cybersecurity professionals offering 24/7 support, ThreatLocker assists businesses globally and continues to create a safer and more secure world.

About ThreatLocker

ThreatLocker is a global cybersecurity leader that stops cyberattacks before they happen. The company’s Zero Trust Platform prevents breaches from both known and unknown threats by allowing only explicitly trusted software and activity across user environments. Built to deploy quickly and scale across complex environments, the platform reduces operational overhead while keeping business running uninterrupted. Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, with offices in Dublin, Dubai, and Brisbane, ThreatLocker protects over 70,000 organizations worldwide.

About the Orlando Magic

Orlando's NBA franchise since 1989, the Magic's mission is to be world champions on and off the court, delivering legendary moments every step of the way. Under the DeVos family’s ownership, the Magic have seen great success in a relatively short history, winning seven division championships (1995, 1996, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2019, 2024, 2025) with eight 50-plus win seasons and capturing the Eastern Conference title in 1995 and 2009. Off the court, on an annual basis, the Orlando Magic gives more than $2 million to the local community by way of sponsorships of events, donated tickets, autographed merchandise and grants. Orlando Magic community relations programs impact an estimated 100,000 kids each year, while a Magic staff-wide initiative provides more than 7,000 volunteer hours annually. In addition, the Orlando Magic Youth Foundation (OMYF) which serves at-risk youth, has distributed more than $31 million to local nonprofit community organizations over the last 36 years. The Magic’s other entities include the team’s NBA G League affiliate, the Osceola Magic, 2021 G League champions, and the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL, which serves as the affiliate to the NHL’s Tampa Bay Lightning. The Magic play their home games at the award-winning Kia Center – voted by fans no. 1 in the NBA for game experience; honored with The Stadium Business Awards’ Customer Experience Award; named SportsBusiness Journal's Sports Facility of the Year; and awarded the Venue Excellence Award (VEA) by the International Association of Venue Managers. The Magic practice at the award-winning AdventHealth Training Center. The Magic was also recognized by the Sports Business Journal as one of the “Best Places to Work” in sports in 2023 and 2024. For ticket information, visit OrlandoMagic.com or call 407-89-MAGIC.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.